Jaishankar Arrives In London, Begins UK, Ireland Visit

London: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar arrived in London on Tuesday to begin his six-day visit to strengthen bilateral cooperation with the UK and Ireland.

In a pre-visit statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Jaishankar’s visit will renew India’s friendly ties with both countries.

“India and the UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has strengthened across diverse areas including defence and security, trade and economy, health, education, people-to-people ties,” the MEA said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the EAM will hold high-level talks with his British counterpart, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, several other dignitaries, and members of the Indian community in Britain.

The focus of his closed-door discussions will be around the recently re-launched India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, wider foreign policy and security issues amid the UK’s attempt at taking a diplomatic lead on finding a “lasting peace” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Wednesday evening, Jaishankar is scheduled for an in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London on ‘India’s rise and role in the world’.