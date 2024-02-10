Jailed Former Pak PM Imran Khan Gets Bail in Military Installations Attack Cases

author img

By PTI

Published : 12 hours ago

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder Imran Khan was granted bail by an anti-terrorism court in 12 cases linked to the May 9 violence. The court has also granted bail to former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder Imran Khan was granted bail by an anti-terrorism court in 12 cases linked to the May 9 violence. The court has also granted bail to former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Islamabad: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday granted bail to jailed former Pakistan premier Imran Khan in 12 cases linked to the May 9 attacks on military installations. ATC Judge Malik Ejaz Asif granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder Khan after fulfilling a surety bond of Rs 0.1 million in all 12 cases, including the General Headquarters (Pakistan Army) and Army Museum attack, The Express Tribune Pakistan reported.

The court said there was no justification to keep Khan, 71, under arrest as all accused in May 9 cases were on bail. Khan will remain in jail as he is convicted in many other cases. The court's order came a day after independents backed by Khan's party won nearly 100 seats in the National Assembly.

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also granted bail in 13 cases in the same case. Khan and PTI stalwart Qureshi were indicted in the cases on February 6. The two were produced before the court, where the former prime minister informed the judge that he was illegally arrested on May 9 from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises.

Khan was booked in multiple cases related to the May 9 violence that erupted following his arrest in an alleged corruption case. The cases registered in Rawalpindi included the attack on the gate of General Headquarters (GHQ), rioting in the office of a sensitive institution and others.

Khan had denied the allegations mentioned in the cases' first information reports (FIRs). Earlier, after his release from Adiala jail, Qureshi was whisked away by Punjab police from prison in connection with a case about the attack on the GHQ.

Read More

  1. Pakistan Elections 2024 Live: Imran Khan Gets Bail as Vote Counting Process Nears Completion
  2. Pakistan Election: Situation Fluid Due to Delayed Results, Speculation Rife over Next PM
  3. Independents Backed by Imran's Party Leading in 154 Seats, Claims Pak Netizen

TAGGED:

Imran Khan bailATC grant bail to Imran KhanATC grant bail to Imran Khan

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.