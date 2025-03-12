ETV Bharat / international

Jaffar Express Hijacking: Trains As Battlegrounds In History And Today

New Delhi: Hijacking a train isn't just the stuff of Western movies and crime novels - it's a real-world tactic that insurgents and rebels have used for times now. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) reminded Pakistan of this the hard way on March 11, 2025, when it took over the Jaffar Express, turning a routine Quetta-to-Peshawar journey into a high-stakes standoff.

At the time of filing this report, 190 passengers, including 37 injured, have been rescued. Media reports suggest that Pakistani security forces have killed 30 BLA insurgents. According to a report in Dawn news website citing state media, the BLA insurgents are "in contact with their facilitators in Afghanistan".

According to a report in Al-Jazeeera, the BLA has given a 48-hour ultimatum to the state, demanding the "unconditional release of Baloch political prisoners, forcibly disappeared persons and national resistance activists".

Train hijackings are not as common as commercial aeroplane takeovers, but when they do happen, they make history. From the Bolsheviks and their opponents seizing trains in revolutionary Russia to separatists in the Netherlands turning railcars into negotiation tables, the railway track has often doubled as a battleground.

The earliest train hijackings were often linked to robberies in the 19th century, particularly in the US during the Wild West era. Outlaws such as Jesse James and Butch Cassidy became infamous for stopping trains, holding passengers hostage, and looting valuable cargo. These incidents were not always hijackings per se, but heists, in the modern sense of the term. However, these were precursors to later train takeovers.

One of the most well-known early train heists occurred on October 6, 1866, when the Reno Gang conducted the first moving train robbery in Indiana, US. They boarded an Ohio and Mississippi Railway train and stole over $10,000.

A similar such heist occurred in Great Britain in 1963 sparking the all-time hit movie The Great Train Robbery. The crime involved a gang of thieves stopping a Royal Mail train in England and making off with 2.6 million pounds. The operation displayed high levels of planning and organisation.

Coming back to modern-day train hijackings, in 1918, after the Russian Revolution, the Czechoslovak Legion, a force of Czech and Slovak prisoners of war (PoWs) and volunteers formed to fight Austria-Hungary, seized control of the Trans-Siberian Railway to facilitate their journey back to their homeland, battling Bolshevik forces along the way. By mid-July, the legionaries had seized control of the railway from Samara to Irkutsk, and by the beginning of September they had cleared Bolshevik forces from the entire length of the Trans-Siberian Railway.