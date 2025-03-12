Jaffar Express Hijacking: Trains As Battlegrounds In History And Today

New Delhi: Hijacking a train isn't just the stuff of Western movies and crime novels - it's a real-world tactic that insurgents and rebels have used for times now. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) reminded Pakistan of this the hard way on March 11, 2025, when it took over the Jaffar Express, turning a routine Quetta-to-Peshawar journey into a high-stakes standoff.
At the time of filing this report, 190 passengers, including 37 injured, have been rescued. Media reports suggest that Pakistani security forces have killed 30 BLA insurgents. According to a report in Dawn news website citing state media, the BLA insurgents are "in contact with their facilitators in Afghanistan".
According to a report in Al-Jazeeera, the BLA has given a 48-hour ultimatum to the state, demanding the "unconditional release of Baloch political prisoners, forcibly disappeared persons and national resistance activists".
Train hijackings are not as common as commercial aeroplane takeovers, but when they do happen, they make history. From the Bolsheviks and their opponents seizing trains in revolutionary Russia to separatists in the Netherlands turning railcars into negotiation tables, the railway track has often doubled as a battleground.
The earliest train hijackings were often linked to robberies in the 19th century, particularly in the US during the Wild West era. Outlaws such as Jesse James and Butch Cassidy became infamous for stopping trains, holding passengers hostage, and looting valuable cargo. These incidents were not always hijackings per se, but heists, in the modern sense of the term. However, these were precursors to later train takeovers.
One of the most well-known early train heists occurred on October 6, 1866, when the Reno Gang conducted the first moving train robbery in Indiana, US. They boarded an Ohio and Mississippi Railway train and stole over $10,000.
A similar such heist occurred in Great Britain in 1963 sparking the all-time hit movie The Great Train Robbery. The crime involved a gang of thieves stopping a Royal Mail train in England and making off with 2.6 million pounds. The operation displayed high levels of planning and organisation.
Coming back to modern-day train hijackings, in 1918, after the Russian Revolution, the Czechoslovak Legion, a force of Czech and Slovak prisoners of war (PoWs) and volunteers formed to fight Austria-Hungary, seized control of the Trans-Siberian Railway to facilitate their journey back to their homeland, battling Bolshevik forces along the way. By mid-July, the legionaries had seized control of the railway from Samara to Irkutsk, and by the beginning of September they had cleared Bolshevik forces from the entire length of the Trans-Siberian Railway.
Later in the 20th century, on December 2, 1975, seven South Moluccans seized a train with about 50 passengers on board in open countryside near the village of Wijster, halfway between Hoogeveen and Beilen in the northern part of the Netherlands. The hijacking lasted for 12 days and three hostages were killed.
At the same time, seven other South Moluccans took hostages in the Indonesian Consulate in Amsterdam. The attackers came from Bovensmilde, a village where a few years later another group of South Moluccans seized a primary school. The attackers hid their weapons disguised as presents for the Sinterklaas holiday on December 5.
The Moluccans are the Austronesian and Papuan-speaking ethnic groups indigenous to the Maluku Islands (also called the Moluccas), Eastern Indonesia. The region was historically known as the Spice Islands, and today consists of two Indonesian provinces of Maluku and North Maluku. As such, "Moluccans" is used as a blanket term for the various ethnic and linguistic groups native to the islands. The majority of the Moluccans follow Islam with Christianity being the second major religion.
Then again, on May 23, 1977, a train was hijacked near the village of De Punt in the Netherlands. At around 9 am, nine armed Moluccan nationalists pulled the emergency brake and took over 50 people hostage. The hijacking lasted 20 days and ended with a raid by Dutch counter-terrorist special forces, during which two hostages and six hijackers were killed.
In what was the last such train hijacking incident in modern history before the Jaffar Express takeover, on March 28, 2022, an Abuja–Kaduna train was attacked in Katari, Kaduna State, Nigeria. At around 7:45 pm, hundreds of passengers travelling northwards on their way to Nigeria’s northwest were kidnapped in Katari while others were killed and injured by bandits who bombed an Abuja-Kaduna train. Approximately 970 passengers were on board.
Government authorities later said that intelligence and investigations by security forces pointed to an "unholy handshake" of bandits cooperating with insurgent jihadist groups such as Boko Haram that were suspected to have carried out the attack, analysing videos of hostages and statements by the attackers as evidence.
The Jaffar Express hijacking is more than just a security lapse; it is a reflection of the persistent tensions in Balochistan and the evolving tactics of insurgent groups. History has shown that train hijackings are often symbolic acts - used to send messages, assert power, or negotiate demands. As global conflicts continue to evolve, the world must recognise that trains, much like planes and ships, remain vulnerable to those seeking to use them as instruments of rebellion.