Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni Says She Is Being Investigated For Repatriating A Libyan Warlord

Milan: Rome prosecutors have opened an investigation against Premier Giorgia Meloni and two government ministers for repatriating a Libyan warlord wanted by the International Criminal Court in the Hague, the premier announced Tuesday.

Meloni revealed the investigation over allegedly aiding and abetting Ossama Anjiem, also known as Ossama al-Masri, in a video posted on social media. She said her justice and interior ministers and an under-secretary are also targeted in the investigation.

Meloni’s government has been under fire from the opposition, human rights groups and the ICC itself for releasing al-Masri on a technicality after he was arrested in the northern city of Turin on a warrant from the international court.

Meloni said she presumes that the investigation was prompted by a complaint from an opposition politician. In Italy, prosecutors must launch investigations based on complaints, and it is up to a preliminary hearing judge to decide whether charges are filed or not. The process can take months if not longer.

Italy arrested al-Masri in Turin, where he had attended a soccer match, on Jan. 19, the day after the ICC’s arrest warrant was issued. He was expelled on a government plane on Jan. 21, after a court failed to confirm his arrest.

Meloni complained in the social media post that the warrant was issued upon his arrival in Italy “after having stayed for around 12 days in three other European countries.” She said the international arrest warrant had not been transmitted to the Justice Ministry as required by law “and for this reason the Appeals Court in Rome decided not to confirm the arrest.”

“At this point, this subject was free in Italian territory, and rather than letting him free, we decided to expel and repatriate him immediately for security reasons with a flight, as happens in other similar cases,’’ Meloni said. Meloni expressed indignation at the investigation, adding: “I cannot be blackmailed. I will not be intimidated.”