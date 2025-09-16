ETV Bharat / international

Israel's Military Begins Its Ground Offensive In Gaza City And Thousands Of Residents Flee

Displaced Palestinians flee northern Gaza along the coastal road toward the south, after Israel's military says its expanded operation in Gaza City has begun and warns residents to leave, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Israel launched its offensive in Gaza City on Tuesday, threatening to overwhelm a city already in ruins from nearly two years of raids and bombardment. Vehicles strapped with mattresses and other belongings clogged a coastal road as thousands of Palestinians fled, but hundreds of thousands more remain.

The operation into the largest Palestinian city further escalates a conflict that has roiled the Middle East and likely pushes any ceasefire farther out of reach. The military wouldn't offer a timeline for the offensive, which it says aims to "destroy Hamas' military infrastructure," but Israeli media suggested it could take months.

It began the same day that independent experts commissioned by the United Nations' Human Rights Council accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Israel rejected the allegation, calling the report "distorted and false."

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that "Gaza is burning" as the operation began. Heavy bombardment battered the city overnight and into the morning.

One woman, Saud al-Sakani, said her daughter, son-in-law and their children were killed in a strike that flattened their home with about 40 people inside. "An entire family!" she cried, weeping over their bodies at Shifa Hospital's morgue. "Many are still under the rubble."

On a brief visit to the region, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that there was a "very short window of time in which a deal can happen" to end the war.

Israel also bombed Yemen's port city of Hodeida in response to drone and missile fire from Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who say they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Palestinians flee Gaza City

Israeli forces have carried out multiple large-scale raids into Gaza City over the course of the war, causing mass displacement and heavy destruction, only to see militants regroup later. This time, Israel has vowed to take control of the entire city, which experts say is experiencing famine.

An Israeli military official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with military guidelines, said that the "main phase" of the Gaza City operation had begun. Airstrikes have pounded Gaza City for weeks, knocking down several high-rises.

The official said the Israeli military believes there are approximately 2,000 to 3,000 Hamas militants left in Gaza City, as well as tunnels used by the militant group. Hamas' military capabilities have been vastly diminished over nearly two years of war, and nowadays it mainly carries out guerrilla-style attacks, with small groups of fighters planting explosives or attacking military outposts before melting away.

Ismail Zaydah, 39, said he fled from his home in Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood to an area near the coastal road. He said trucks carrying people south to an Israeli-designated humanitarian zone charge around $1,000, even as many families in Gaza City are starving.

"We fled with nothing but a few pieces of clothing. People are pitching their tents in western Gaza City, and they are sleeping among human waste because there is no place for them to go," he said.

An estimated 1 million Palestinians were living in the Gaza City region before warnings to evacuate began ahead of the offensive, and the Israeli military estimates 350,000 people have left the city.

A U.N. estimate on Monday, however, said that over 220,000 Palestinians have fled northern Gaza over the past month. By the end of the current operation, an Israeli military graphic suggested its troops hope to control all of the Gaza Strip except for a large swath along the coast.

At least 69 Palestinians killed in Gaza City

Palestinian residents reported heavy strikes across Gaza City on Tuesday morning, with hospitals in the city saying there were at least 69 deaths.

"A very tough night in Gaza," Dr. Mohamed Abu Selmiya, the director of Shifa Hospital, told The Associated Press. "The bombing did not stop for a single moment."

Several women gathered at the hospital's morgue, where AP footage showed many dead in body bags.