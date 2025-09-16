ETV Bharat / international

Israel's Defense Minister Says 'Gaza Is Burning' After Heavy Strikes Overnight Across Gaza City

Displaced Palestinians flee northern Gaza by foot and in vehicles, carrying their belongings along the coastal road toward southern Gaza, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. ( AP )

By AP (Associated Press) Published : September 16, 2025 at 10:30 AM IST 2 Min Read

Jerusalem: Israel’s defence minister said Tuesday that “Gaza is burning” after heavy strikes overnight targeted Gaza City. Defence Minister Israel Katz’s remarks come as Israel has been planning a new offensive targeting Gaza City. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to journalists while leaving Israel for Qatar, suggested the offensive had begun. “The Israelis have begun to take operations there. So we think we have a very short window of time in which a deal can happen,” Rubio said. “We don’t have months anymore, and we probably have days and maybe a few weeks ago.” Palestinian residents reported heavy strikes across the city. One strike hit at least three houses in the southwestern side of the city, they said. Medics were searching the rubble for survivors. “It was a heavy night,” said Radwan Hayder, a Gaza City resident sheltering near the Shifa Hospital.