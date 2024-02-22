Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill 48 as Fears Mount over Humanitarian Crisis and West Bank Violence

Rafah: Israeli strikes killed at least 48 people in southern and central Gaza overnight, half of them women and children, health officials said Thursday, as European foreign ministers and UN agencies called for a cease-fire, with alarm rising over the worsening humanitarian crisis and potential starvation in the territory.

Tensions were also rising in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where three Palestinian gunmen on Thursday opened fire on morning traffic at a highway checkpoint, killing one person and wounding five others, Israeli police said.

A member of Israel's War Cabinet said late Wednesday that new attempts are underway to reach a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas that could pause the war in Gaza and bring the release of around 130 Israeli hostages held by the militants since their Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. It was the first Israeli indication of new efforts since negotiations stalled a week ago.

But Benny Gantz, a former military chief and defense minister, repeated his pledge that unless Hamas agrees to release the remaining hostages, Israel will launch a ground offensive into Gaza's southernmost town, Rafah, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins around March 10. More than half of Gaza's population of 2.3 million is crowded into Rafah after fleeing fighting and bombardment elsewhere in the territory.

Israel has said it will evacuate them before attacking. But it is not clear where they would go, with much of the rest of the tiny Mediterranean enclave consumed in combat raising fears civilian casualties could spiral in an Israeli assault that has already killed more than 29,400 people. The heads of 13 UN agencies and five other aid groups issued a joint plea for a ceasefire late Wednesday, warning that an attack on Rafah will bring mass casualties and could deal a death blow to the humanitarian operation bringing aid to Palestinians, which is already on its knees.

Earlier this week, the World Food Program had to halt food deliveries to northern Gaza because of increasing chaos. Diseases are rampant. Famine is looming, they said, adding that aid workers are facing shelling, death, movement restrictions and a breakdown of civil order. They called for the opening of more entry points for aid to Gaza including in the north -- security assurances of safe passage for distribution and a release of hostages.

The foreign ministers of 26 European countries on Thursday called for a pause in fighting leading to a longer cease-fire. They urged Israel not to take military action in Rafah that would worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian situation.