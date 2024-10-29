ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Strike In Northern Gaza Kills At Least 55 Displaced Palestinians Including Children, Say Rescuers

An Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza killed at least 55 displaced Palestinians, including many women and children.

An Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza killed at least 34 displaced Palestinians, including many women and children, and wounded 20 others in Beit Lahiya.
Building destroyed by Israeli airstrike (AP)
By AFP

Published : 3 hours ago

Deir Al-Balah: An Israeli strike on a five-story building where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in northern Gaza killed at least 55 people early Tuesday, more than half of them women and children, Gaza's civil defence agency said on Tuesday.

"More than 55 people have been martyred and dozens more wounded are under the rubble of a five-storey residential building belonging to the Abu Nasr family that was hit by the Israeli occupation last night in Beit Lahia," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. The dead included a mother and her five children, some of them adults, and a second mother with her six children, according to an initial casualty list provided by the emergency service.

Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, the director of the nearby Kamal Adwan Hospital, said it was overwhelmed by the wave of wounded people from the strike. Israeli forces raided the medical facility over the weekend, detaining dozens of medics.

The Israeli military has repeatedly struck shelters for displaced people in recent months, saying it carried out precise strikes targeting Palestinian militants and tried to avoid harming civilians. The strikes have often killed women and children. The military said it detained scores of Hamas militants in the raid on Kamal Adwan, the latest in a series of raids on hospitals since the start of the war.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250. Some 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed over 43,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities. Around 90% of the population of 2.3 million have been displaced from their homes, often multiple times.

