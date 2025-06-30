Netanyahu Sees 'Opportunities' To Free Gaza Hostages

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that his country's "victory" over Iran in their 12-day war had created "opportunities", including for freeing hostages held in Gaza. "Many opportunities have opened up now following this victory. First of all, to rescue the hostages," Netanyahu said in an address to officers of the security services.

"Of course, we will also have to solve the Gaza issue, to defeat Hamas, but I estimate that we will achieve both goals," he added, referring to his country's campaign to crush the Palestinian militant group. In a statement late Sunday, the main group representing hostages' families welcomed "the fact that after 20 months, the return of the hostages has finally been designated as the top priority by the prime minister".

"This is a very important statement that must translate into a single comprehensive deal to bring back all 50 hostages and end the fighting in Gaza," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said. Palestinian militants seized 251 hostages during Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Of these, 49 are still believed to be held in Gaza, including 27, the Israeli military says, are dead. Hamas also holds the body of an Israeli soldier killed there in 2014.

The forum called for the hostages' "release, not rescue". "The only way to free them all is through a comprehensive deal and an end to the fighting, without rescue operations that endanger both the hostages and (Israeli) soldiers." The October 7 attack triggered a fierce Israeli offensive to destroy Hamas and free the hostages.

That campaign has killed at least 56,500 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. The United Nations considers these figures to be reliable. Hamas's attack resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.