Operation Against Iranian Nukes Was Planned For April 2025, Not Sudden: Netanyahu

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday disclosed that the large-scale military operation against Iran, codenamed 'Operation Rising Lion', was authorised over six months ago, in November 2024, and was initially scheduled for April 2025. In a recorded speech in Hebrew, the prime minister provided updates about the operation to citizens.

Netanyahu said the offensive, aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear capabilities, was initially scheduled for April 2025 but was postponed due to operational considerations. A visibly elated Netanyahu at the success of Israel's major offensive against Iran's nuclear installations, missile development facilities and senior nuclear scientists and military commanders said he will try to make such statements daily.

"I gave instructions to the defence establishment more than half-a-year ago, in November 2024, to eliminate the (Iran's) nuclear programme," the Israeli Premier said. "It didn't succeed in happening exactly on that date and the precise date was determined on the recommendation of the IDF, in consultation with the Chief of Staff and the Defence Minister,” he said.

Showing a paper claiming it was that of its authorisation, Netanyahu said that the operation was planned for April this year. “This didn't happen by chance or for trivial reasons - if Iran has nuclear weapons, we simply won't be here,” he emphasised.

Some critics thought it was a distraction in view of the government's failure to get the hostages in Gaza released and also because of the internal crisis the government is facing within its coalition, with some parties threatening to bring it down over military exemption law.

Netanyahu argued that following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Israel made an assessment that Iran would expedite its nuclear programme, which it did. Earlier on Friday morning, the Israeli leader in a video message claimed that Iran has reached a level of uranium enrichment that it could soon develop some nine atom bombs.

"In recent months, Iran has taken steps that it has never taken before. Steps to weaponise this enriched uranium. And if not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time. It could be a year, it could be within a few months, less than a year. This is a clear and present danger to Israel’s very survival," he claimed, soon after Israel carried out attacks in Iran.

"If we did not succeed in foiling Iran's nuclear programme, we would not exist," he stressed in the afternoon update. Netanyahu also cautioned citizens not to be in euphoria over the success of the operation and stay calm and vigilant. He asserted that there would be retaliation and may be "a price" to pay.

Netanyahu also touched upon the issue of American support for the attack, which was not extended in view of Washington's negotiations with Iran, but expressed faith that it would be there given that US President Donals Trump has made it clear that Iran cannot acquire nuclear capabilities.