Israel Targeted Senior Hezbollah Military Official In Beirut; Airstrike Leaves 8 Killed, 59 Wounded

Beirut: An Israeli official confirmed that the Israeli military targeted Ibrahim Akil, a senior Hezbollah military official, in Friday's airstrike on Beirut. It wasn't immediately clear if Akil was killed in the Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs that killed at least 8 people and wounded 59 others, according to Lebanese health officials. The Israeli official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing a behind-the-scenes security matter.

An official close to the Hezbollah militant group, also speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to brief the media, confirmed to The Associated Press that Akil was supposed to be in the building when it was targeted Friday. The official couldn't confirm if Akil was killed.

Akil has served as the head of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force and Jihad Council, the group's highest military body. The US State Department has sanctioned Akil for his alleged role in carrying out the 1983 bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut and that he had directed the taking of American and German hostages in Lebanon and held them there during the 1980s.

The strike in Dahiyeh, just kilometres from downtown Beirut, hit during rush hour, as people were leaving work and students headed home from school. The escalation came as the region awaited the revenge promised by the militant group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, for this week's mass bombing attack on pagers and walkie-talkies belonging to Hezbollah members.

Israel's rare strike on the Beirut suburbs came after Hezbollah pounded Israel with 140 rockets, which the Israeli military said came in three waves targeting sites along the ravaged border with Lebanon.

Following the attacks, the Israeli military said that it had struck areas across southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, but didn't provide details of damage. Hezbollah said that its attacks had targeted several sites along the border with Katyusha rockets, including multiple air defence bases as well as the headquarters of an Israeli armoured brigade they said they'd struck for the first time.

The Israeli military said that 120 missiles were launched at areas of the Golan Heights, Safed and the Upper Galilee, some of which were intercepted. Fire crews were working to extinguish blazes caused by pieces of debris that fell to the ground in several areas, the military said. The military didn't say whether any missiles had hit targets or caused any casualties.

Another 20 missiles were shot at the areas of Meron and Netua, and most fell in open areas, the military said, adding that no injuries were reported. Hezbollah said that the rockets were in retaliation for Israeli strikes on villages and homes in southern Lebanon, not two days of attacks widely blamed on Israel that set off explosives in thousands of Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies.