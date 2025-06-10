ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Navy Attacks Rebel-Held Yemeni Port City Of Hodeida, A First In The Conflict

Dubai: The Israeli navy attacked docks in Yemen’s rebel-held port city of Hodeida on Tuesday, likely damaging facilities that are key to aid shipments to the hungry, war-wracked nation. The Israeli military said navy missile ships conducted the strikes, the first time its forces have been involved in attacks against the Houthi rebels.

Tuesday's attack comes as the Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles and drones targeting Israel during its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Houthis announced the attack via their al-Masirah satellite news channel. They said the attack targeted docks there, without elaborating. Late Monday, Israel issued online warnings to Yemenis to evacuate from Ras Isa, Hodeida and al-Salif ports over the Houthis' alleged use of seaports for attacks.

“The port is used to transfer weapons and is a further example of the Houthi terrorist regime’s cynical exploitation of civilian infrastructure in order to advance terrorist activities,” the Israeli military said in a statement Tuesday.

Hodeida also is the main entry point for food and other humanitarian aid for millions of Yemenis since the war began when the Houthis seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned his country's “long arm in the air and at sea will reach everywhere.”

“We warned the Houthi terror organization that if they continue to fire at Israel they will face a powerful response and enter a naval and air blockade,” he said. Already, Israel has destroyed all the aircraft used by Yemen's state carrier, Yemenia, in strikes on Sanaa International Airport.

The Houthis have been launching persistent missile and drone attacks against commercial and military ships in the region in what the group’s leadership has described as an effort to end Israel’s offensive in Gaza.