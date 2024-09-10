ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Missile Strike on Gaza Humanitarian Area Kills at Least 40 People, Palestinians Say

Trucks of humanitarian aids wait to cross the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip ( AP )

Jerusalem: An Israeli strike on an area in the Gaza Strip home to Palestinians displaced by the Israel-Hamas war has killed at least 40 people and wounded 60 others, authorities said Tuesday.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported the toll for the strike, citing medical officials.

Details about the strike in the Mawasi coastal community just west of Khan Younis that the Israeli military has designated as a humanitarian zone remained unclear. The area is home to many Palestinians displaced by the Israel-Hamas war in which the Israeli military has devastated the wider Gaza Strip after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The Israeli military described the strike as hitting "significant Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command-and-control center," without immediately providing additional evidence.

Hamas in a reported statement denied that, though Israel long has accused Hamas and other militants of hiding in civilian populations.

Footage circulating on social media showed deep craters at the site of the attack, the strewn ruins around it covered in shredded tents, a bicycle and other debris. Rescue workers used shovels to shift through the sand. Bystanders used their hands to dig, illuminated by mobile phone light. At least one crater at the site looked to be as deep as 10 meters (32 feet).

The Israeli military said it used "precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional means" it did not immediately describe to limit civilian casualties.