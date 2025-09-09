ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Military Urges Full Evacuation Of Gaza City Ahead Of Expanded Military Operation

Displaced Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza carry their belongings along the coastal road toward southern Gaza, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders from Gaza City. ( AP )

Deir Al-Balah: The Israeli military urged a full evacuation of Gaza City on Tuesday morning ahead of its planned expanded offensive in the northern city, where hundreds of thousands of people struggle under conditions of famine. It was the first warning for a full evacuation of the city in the current round of fighting. Previously, the military has warned specific sections of Gaza City to evacuate ahead of concentrated operations or strikes.

Associated Press reporters saw more cars and trucks than previous days passing from northern to southern Gaza on Tuesday, laden with supplies and people, but no widespread evacuation.

Israel says multiple towers destroyed in Gaza City

Israel said it has demolished 50 high-rise buildings in Gaza in the past two days, which it accused Hamas of using for military infrastructure. On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the demolition of the high-rises “only the introduction, only the beginning of the main intensive operation — the ground incursion of our forces.”

First responders rescued two survivors and extricated two bodies from one of the demolished buildings on Tuesday afternoon, according to the civil defense, part of the Hamas-run Interior Ministry. The civil defense said others remain trapped under the rubble and that rescuers had been unable to reach them due to lack of equipment.

The demolitions are part of Israel ramping up its offensive to take control of what it portrays as Hamas’ last remaining stronghold, urging Palestinians to flee parts of Gaza City for a designated humanitarian zone in the territory’s south.

Despite warnings, few Palestinians have left

Tuesday's warnings were the most widespread evacuation warnings in the current round of fighting. Israel's previous warnings to leave specific neighborhoods have had little impact on a population that is exhausted from multiple displacements and unclear if moving to southern Gaza will really be safer.

There are an estimated 1 million Palestinians in the area of north Gaza around Gaza City, according to both the Israeli military and the United Nations, around half of Gaza's population of 2.1 million. As of Sept. 7, a coalition of humanitarian groups tracking movement in northern Gaza said they had tracked 50,000 movements of people fleeing south. A similar number were people moved within northern Gaza.

The data from the coalition, called the Site Management Cluster, tracks movement from eyewitness accounts, social media posts and information from partners on the ground, because access to northern Gaza is heavily restricted.

Military spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee warned last week that the full evacuation of Gaza City was "inevitable,” saying families who move south would receive humanitarian assistance. But aid groups warned there was little infrastructure to support them.

Palestinians and hostage survivors protest Israeli operation

Dozens of Palestinians, including doctors and medical staff, took part in a protest in Gaza City on Tuesday that rejected the Israeli warnings. “We will never leave our land … health care workers won’t leave and we are calling for protection,” said Dr. Muneer al-Boursh, the general director of Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Dr. Rami Mhanna, managing director of Shifa Hospital, said although the situation in Gaza City was tense, the facility was still open. “So far, things are as usual,” he told the AP after the evacuation warning. “But the atmosphere is tense and there is great psychological pressure on the staff and patients.”

He said he didn’t notice displacement in and around the hospital. In Jerusalem, families of hostages and former captives in Gaza pleaded with Israeli lawmakers to halt the Gaza City offensive.