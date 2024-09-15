ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Military Says 3 Hostages Recovered Months Ago Were Likely Killed In November Airstrike

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

The three hostages were likely to be killed in a November airstrike, including a senior Hamas militant, Ahmed Ghandour.

Israeli Military Says 3 Hostages Recovered Months Ago Were Likely Killed In November Airstrike
Representational Image (Getty Images)

Jerusalem: The Israeli military says there is a high probability that three hostages found dead months ago were killed in an Israeli airstrike. The army on Sunday announced the conclusions of its investigation into the deaths of Cpl. Nik Beizer, Sgt. Ron Sherman and Elia Toledano.

It said investigations had determined that the three were likely killed in a November airstrike that also killed a senior Hamas militant, Ahmed Ghandour. All three of the hostages were kidnapped in Hamas' October 7 attack. Their bodies were recovered in December, but the cause of death was only recently determined.

In its report, the army said there was a high probability they were killed in the strike, based on where the bodies were recovered, pathological reports and other intelligence. But it said, "it is not possible to definitely determine the circumstances of their deaths."

The conclusions could add pressure on the government to strike a deal to bring home the remaining hostages held by Hamas. Critics say it is too difficult and dangerous to try to rescue them.

TAGGED:

HAMAS OCTOBER 7 ATTACK ISRAEL HOSTAGES

