Israeli Military Says It Will Pause Fighting In 3 Areas Of Gaza To Address Surging Hunger

Israel will halt fighting in Muwasi, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City from 10 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time daily until further notice, beginning Sunday.

Palestinians carry sacks of flour unloaded from a humanitarian aid convoy that reached Gaza City from the northern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
Palestinians carry sacks of flour unloaded from a humanitarian aid convoy that reached Gaza City from the northern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : July 27, 2025 at 10:58 AM IST

Tel Aviv: The Israeli military said Sunday it would begin a “tactical pause” in fighting in three areas of Gaza as part of steps to address a worsening humanitarian situation.

The military said it would halt activity in Muwasi, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time every day until further notice, beginning Sunday. The military said it was not operating in those areas, but there has been fighting and strikes in each in recent weeks.

In a statement, the military said it would also designate secure routes that would help aid agencies deliver food and other supplies to people across Gaza.

The announcement that the military would pause some fighting comes after months of experts’ warnings of famine amid Israeli restrictions on aid. International criticism, including by close allies, has grown as several hundred Palestinians have been killed in recent weeks while trying to reach food distribution sites.

On Saturday, the military said it would also resume allowing airdrops into war-ravaged Gaza as part of attempts to stem the rising hunger. The military said the humanitarian steps were being allowed alongside its continuing offensive against Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maha Vir Chakra Col Sonam Wangchuk Recalls Ladakh Scouts' Role In India's Victory

Calming Yoga Poses That WIill Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion

Meet Nushver, The Metal Band From Mumbai Turning Mortality Into Melody

Interview | 'The Kargil War Lasted 52 Days, But We Broke Pakistan In 22 Minutes In Operation Sindoor', Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

