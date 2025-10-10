ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Military Says Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza Started At Noon Local Time

Covered in prayer shawls, men dance and hold the four items used as a symbol on the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, at a plaza known as hostages square following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. ( AP )

Tel Aviv: A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas for the Gaza Strip came into effect at noon local time, the Israeli military said Friday, adding that troops were withdrawing to agreed-upon deployment lines. The announcement came hours after Israel’s Cabinet approved President Donald Trump’s plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of the remaining hostages and of Palestinian prisoners.

Palestinians reported heavy shelling in parts of Gaza throughout Friday morning. The Israeli Cabinet's approval of Trump's plan marks a key step toward ending a ruinous two-year war that has destabilized the Middle East.

A brief statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office early Friday said the Cabinet approved the “outline” of a deal to release the hostages, without mentioning other aspects of the plan that are more controversial.

An Israeli security official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the withdrawal, said the military would control around 50% of Gaza in their new positions.

Shelling continues through early hours

After the Cabinet approval, Gaza residents reported intensified shelling well into Friday morning. In central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, Mahmoud Sharkawy, one of the many people sheltering there after being displaced from Gaza City, said artillery shelling intensified in the early hours.

“The shelling has significantly increased today,” said Sharkawy, adding that low flying military aircraft had been flying over central Gaza.

In northern Gaza, two Gaza City residents told The Associated Press that bombing had been ongoing since the early hours, mostly artillery shelling. The managing director of Shifa hospital, Rami Mhanna, said the shelling in southern and northern Gaza City had not stopped following the Israeli Cabinet’s approval of the ceasefire plan.