Israeli military raids Hamas headquarters in Khan Younis

Tel Aviv (Israel): The IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) Givati Infantry Brigade carried out a raid on the central headquarters of Hamas's Khan Yunis terror brigade in Gaza, which was used for training terrorists in the execution of the attack on October 7 and also served as the office of Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar, brother of Yahya Sinwar.

The headquarters were located in the Al-Qadsia outpost. The IDF said the outpost contained "significant" training complexes in some of which were located models simulating the entrance gates of kibbutzim, bases and IDF armored vehicles. The outpost also contained rocket warehouses and shafts that led to an underground route that was used by the terrorist organization Hamas.

A lathe for the production of munitions was found in the area, as well as many munitions including anti-tank missiles, RPGs, machine guns, grenades and more. "The brigade operates with intensity in the west of Khan Yunis and succeeds in bringing the terrorists out of their hiding places every day" said the commander of the Givati Brigade, Lt. Col. Liron Batito.

"I am proud that I got to lead a brigade like the Givati Brigade in this war" he added. "The current generation have proven to be just as committed and valuable as the previous generations". Upon entering the outpost, the forces saw that I was booby trapped with explosives by Hamas terrorists with many explosives, some of which were buried inside the walls, and neutralized by IDF engineering forces.

In addition, many terrorists entrenched near the outpost opened fire on the force. The terrorists were eliminated by sniper fire, tank fire and with the support of the Air Force.