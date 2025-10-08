ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Military Intercepts Another Flotilla Heading To Gaza And Detains Scores Of Activists

This image obtained from live stream footage from the Sumud Flotilla's Gaza Sunbird 1 vessel shows an Israeli soldier trying to destroy the camera onboard Gaza Sunbird 1 vessel, in Eastern Mediterranean sea, on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. ( AP )

Tel Aviv: The Israeli military intercepted a nine-boat flotilla early Wednesday in the Mediterranean Sea trying to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza and detained scores of activists on board, the flotilla organizers and the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said the 145 activists, who were in good health, were being brought to shore in Israel for processing and are expected to be deported soon. The interception came after nearly 450 activists, including European lawmakers and climate activist Greta Thunberg, were intercepted on more than 40 boats last week trying to reach Gaza with a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid.

That interception, of the Global Sumud Flotilla, drew widespread condemnation and sparked large protests in several major cities and a one-day strike across Italy.

The organizers of this latest, nine-vessel group — made up of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and the Thousand Madleens to Gaza — decried the detentions Wednesday as "arbitrary and unlawful.” The activists on board included doctors, politicians and three Turkish lawmakers. The flotilla was carrying some food and medical aid destined for Gaza hospitals.

“Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing,” the Foreign Ministry wrote on X. Organizers said the boats were intercepted around 120 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza. In footage of the interceptions released by the organizers, the flotilla boats were approached by fast moving ships and then boarded by Israeli troops. No injuries were reported.

Some of the deported activists from last week's flotilla had described mistreatment at the hands of Israeli guards, claims that Israel denies. The flotillas to Gaza came amid surging criticism of Israel's conduct in Gaza, where its offensive in the war against Hamas has laid waste wide swaths of territory and killed tens of thousands of people.