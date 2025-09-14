ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Hostages Forum Says Netanyahu 'Obstacle' To Ending Gaza War

Displaced Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza carry their belongings along the coastal road toward southern Gaza, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders from Gaza City. ( AP )

By AFP Published : September 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM IST 2 Min Read

Jerusalem: The main Israeli group campaigning for the release of hostages held in Gaza said Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the chief obstacle to freeing the captives, shortly after he accused Hamas's leaders of prolonging the war. "The targeted operation in Qatar proved beyond any doubt that there is one obstacle to returning the... hostages and ending the war: Prime Minister Netanyahu," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement, referring to Israel's recent strike on a meeting of Hamas members in the Gulf state. "Every time a deal approaches, Netanyahu sabotages it," they added. Earlier in the evening, the premier had said eliminating Hamas's leaders in Qatar would bring an end to the war, accusing the group of derailing past efforts to secure a ceasefire.