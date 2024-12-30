ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Hospital Says Netanyahu Has Undergone Successful Prostate Surgery

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent successful surgery Sunday to have his prostate removed, hospital officials said, a procedure that came as he manages multiple crises including the war in Gaza and his trial for alleged corruption.

Netanyahu, who has had a series of health issues in recent years, has gone to great lengths to bolster a public image of himself as a healthy, energetic leader. During his trial this month, he boasted about working 18-hour days, accompanied by a cigar. But as Israel's longest-serving leader, such a gruelling workload over a total of 17 years in power could take a toll on his well-being.

Netanyahu, 75, is among older world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, 82, President-elect Donald Trump, 78, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 79, and Pope Francis, 88, who have come under scrutiny for their age and health issues.

Netanyahu's latest condition is common in older men, but the procedure has had some fallout. The judges overseeing his trial accepted a request from his lawyer on Sunday to call off three days of testimony scheduled this week. The lawyer, Amit Hadad, had argued that Netanyahu would be fully sedated for the procedure and hospitalized for “several days.”

Dr Ofer Gofrit, head of the urology department at Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Center, said in a video statement late Sunday that the procedure had gone well and “there was no fear” of cancer or malignancy. “We only hope for the best,” he said. In a statement, Netanyahu thanked his doctors.

His office said he was "fully alert" and was taken to an underground recovery unit fortified against potential missile attacks. Netanyahu was expected to remain in the hospital for several days of observation. Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a close ally, served as acting prime minister during the operation. With so much at stake, Netanyahu’s health in wartime is a concern for both Israelis and the wider world.

A turbulent time in the region

As Israel’s leader, Netanyahu is at the centre of major global events that are shifting the Middle East. With the dizzying pace of the past 14 months, being incapacitated for even a few hours can be risky.

Netanyahu will be in the hospital at a time when international mediators are pushing Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and as fighting between Israel and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels intensifies.

Prostate issues are common and in many cases easily treatable. Still, the procedure puts a dent in Netanyahu’s image of vigour at a time when he would want to project strength more than ever, both to an Israeli audience navigating constant threats as well as to Israel’s enemies looking to expose its weaknesses.

Previous health issues, including a heart condition

Netanyahu insists he is in excellent health. His office releases footage of him touring war zones in full protective gear flanked by military officers, or meeting with defence officials on windswept hilltops in youthful dark shades and puffer jackets.