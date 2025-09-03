Israeli Drones Drop Grenades Near UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon In What UNIFIL Calls A Serious Attack

ETV Bharat / international

A French U.N. peacekeeper stands beside an armored vehicle at his base, waiting to move with his unit for a patrol along the Lebanese-Israeli border in Deir Kifa, southern Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. ( AP )

Beirut: Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel as they were working to clear roadblocks, the force said Wednesday. No one was hurt in the attack.

The peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL described the Tuesday morning incident as “one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets” since the cessation of hostilities in November that ended the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war. The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

UNIFIL said Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to the peacekeepers, who were working to clear roadblocks that hindered access to a U.N. position along the border line. One grenade hit within 20 meters (yards) and three others within approximately 100 meters of U.N. personnel and vehicles, it said, adding the drones were observed returning toward Israel.

UNIFIL said the Israeli military had been informed in advance of the peacekeeping force’s road clearance work in the area, southeast of the village of Marwahin less than a kilometer (mile) from the border line. “Out of concern for the safety of peacekeepers following the incident, yesterday’s work was suspended,” UNIFIL said.

The attack came after the U.N. Security Council voted unanimously last week to terminate the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon at the end of next year after nearly five decades, bowing to demands from the United States and Israel.