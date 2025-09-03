ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Drones Drop Grenades Near UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon In What UNIFIL Calls A Serious Attack

UNIFIL said one grenade hit within 20 meters and three others within approximately 100 meters of UN personnel and vehicles.

A French U.N. peacekeeper stands beside an armored vehicle at his base, waiting to move with his unit for a patrol along the Lebanese-Israeli border in Deir Kifa, southern Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
A French U.N. peacekeeper stands beside an armored vehicle at his base, waiting to move with his unit for a patrol along the Lebanese-Israeli border in Deir Kifa, southern Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : September 3, 2025 at 1:04 PM IST

2 Min Read

Beirut: Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel as they were working to clear roadblocks, the force said Wednesday. No one was hurt in the attack.

The peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL described the Tuesday morning incident as “one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets” since the cessation of hostilities in November that ended the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war. The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

UNIFIL said Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to the peacekeepers, who were working to clear roadblocks that hindered access to a U.N. position along the border line. One grenade hit within 20 meters (yards) and three others within approximately 100 meters of U.N. personnel and vehicles, it said, adding the drones were observed returning toward Israel.

UNIFIL said the Israeli military had been informed in advance of the peacekeeping force’s road clearance work in the area, southeast of the village of Marwahin less than a kilometer (mile) from the border line. “Out of concern for the safety of peacekeepers following the incident, yesterday’s work was suspended,” UNIFIL said.

The attack came after the U.N. Security Council voted unanimously last week to terminate the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon at the end of next year after nearly five decades, bowing to demands from the United States and Israel.

The multinational peacekeeping force has played a significant role in monitoring the security situation in southern Lebanon for decades, including during the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. The force has also drawn criticism from both sides and from officials in U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, which has moved to slash U.S. funding for the operation as Trump remakes America’s approach to foreign policy.

The Israel-Hezbollah war killed over 4,000 people in Lebanon, including hundreds of civilians, and caused destruction worth $11 billion, according to the World Bank. In Israel, 127 people died, including 80 soldiers.

UNIFIL said any actions that endanger U.N. peacekeepers and assets or interfere with their tasks are unacceptable and a serious violation of international law and the resolution that ended the war. It added it is the Israeli military's responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the peacekeepers performing Security Council-mandated tasks.

Read More

  1. Israel Starts Calling Up Reservists As It Pushes Into Initial Stages Of Gaza City Offensive
  2. Strikes Across Gaza Kill At Least 31 As International Scholars Accuse Israel Of Genocide

Beirut: Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel as they were working to clear roadblocks, the force said Wednesday. No one was hurt in the attack.

The peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL described the Tuesday morning incident as “one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets” since the cessation of hostilities in November that ended the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war. The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

UNIFIL said Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to the peacekeepers, who were working to clear roadblocks that hindered access to a U.N. position along the border line. One grenade hit within 20 meters (yards) and three others within approximately 100 meters of U.N. personnel and vehicles, it said, adding the drones were observed returning toward Israel.

UNIFIL said the Israeli military had been informed in advance of the peacekeeping force’s road clearance work in the area, southeast of the village of Marwahin less than a kilometer (mile) from the border line. “Out of concern for the safety of peacekeepers following the incident, yesterday’s work was suspended,” UNIFIL said.

The attack came after the U.N. Security Council voted unanimously last week to terminate the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon at the end of next year after nearly five decades, bowing to demands from the United States and Israel.

The multinational peacekeeping force has played a significant role in monitoring the security situation in southern Lebanon for decades, including during the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. The force has also drawn criticism from both sides and from officials in U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, which has moved to slash U.S. funding for the operation as Trump remakes America’s approach to foreign policy.

The Israel-Hezbollah war killed over 4,000 people in Lebanon, including hundreds of civilians, and caused destruction worth $11 billion, according to the World Bank. In Israel, 127 people died, including 80 soldiers.

UNIFIL said any actions that endanger U.N. peacekeepers and assets or interfere with their tasks are unacceptable and a serious violation of international law and the resolution that ended the war. It added it is the Israeli military's responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the peacekeepers performing Security Council-mandated tasks.

Read More

  1. Israel Starts Calling Up Reservists As It Pushes Into Initial Stages Of Gaza City Offensive
  2. Strikes Across Gaza Kill At Least 31 As International Scholars Accuse Israel Of Genocide

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ISRAELI DRONESUNIFILISRAEL HEZBOLLAH WARUN PEACEKEEPERS IN LEBANON

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.