Israeli Drone Strike Kills 5, Including 3 Children, In Southern Lebanon

A boy stands in front of a damaged building that was hit in an Israeli airstrike on Monday evening in Nabatiyeh town, south Lebanon Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. ( AP )

Beirut: An Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon killed five people Sunday, including three children, Lebanon's Health Ministry said. Two others were wounded, including the mother in the family.

The Israeli military said it was targeting a Hezbollah militant, and that he “operated from within a civilian population.” It acknowledged that civilians were killed and that it was reviewing the incident.

Israel frequently says it is targeting Hezbollah militants or infrastructure in the tiny country’s battered southern region. Hezbollah has only claimed firing across the border once since the ceasefire, but Israel says the militant group is trying to rebuild its capabilities.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said four of the killed, the three children as well as their father, held U.S. citizenship. Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut could not immediately be reached for comment. Since a ceasefire agreement was reached in November to end Israel’s monthslong war with the Hezbollah militant group, Israel has continued to strike southern and eastern Lebanon almost daily.

Lebanese officials have warned that the ongoing strikes risk the country's recent efforts to disarm the group and could destabilize the country. Hezbollah has maintained that it no longer has a military presence south of the Litani River, and has refused to speak of disarmament without Israel stopping its attacks and withdrawing from southern Lebanese territory.