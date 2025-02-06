ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Defense Minister Tells Army To Set Plans For Palestinians To Leave Gaza

Israel has instructed the army to prepare plans for large numbers of Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Defense Minister Tells Army To Set Plans For Palestinians To Leave Gaza
A man walks past a house that remains partly standing, but with sheets serving as makeshift walls and solar panels partly working, in an area largely destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Gaza City, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 3:07 PM IST

Jerusalem: Israel's defense minister says he has instructed the army to prepare plans for large numbers of Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip in line with President Donald Trump's proposal for the war-ravaged territory. Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday said the plan "will include options for exit at land crossings as well as special arrangements for exit by sea and air."

He said he welcomed Trump's "bold plan, which could allow a large population in Gaza to leave for various places in the world." He did not say whether Palestinians would be able to one day return to Gaza, which has been rendered largely uninhabitable by Israel's 15-month military campaign against Hamas.

Trump on Wednesday proposed that most of Gaza's population be "permanently" resettled elsewhere while the United States rebuilds the territory. U.S. officials later said the relocation would only be temporary, but Palestinians fear Israel would never allow them to return, deepening and perpetuating a refugee crisis dating back to the establishment of the state.

Trump's plan was roundly rejected by the Palestinians and much of the international community. Rights groups said it would amount to forcible displacement in violation of international law.

