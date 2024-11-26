Israeli Ambassador To US Says Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal Could Come 'Within Days'

Washington: The Israeli ambassador to Washington says a ceasefire deal to end fighting between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah militants could be reached "within days." Ambassador Mike Herzog told Israeli Army Radio on Monday there remain "points to finalize" and any deal requires agreement from the government. But he said "we are close to a deal."
Israeli officials said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security Cabinet was set to convene Tuesday to discuss a proposed ceasefire. Among the issues that remain is an Israeli demand to reserve the right to act should Hezbollah violate its obligations under the emerging deal. The deal seeks to push Hezbollah and Israeli troops out of southern Lebanon.
Israeli warplanes bombed the Lebanese capital of Beirut and parts of southern Lebanon and the country's Health Ministry said 31 people were killed on Monday. The deputy parliament speaker accused Israel of ramping up its bombardment in order to pressure Lebanon to make concessions in the indirect ceasefire negotiations with Hezbollah.
Hezbollah began attacking Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after Hamas' attack on southern Israel, setting off more than a year of fighting. That escalated into all-out war in September with massive Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon and an Israeli ground invasion of the country's south. Hezbollah has fired thousands of rockets into Israeli military bases, cities and towns, including some 250 projectiles on Sunday.
In the Gaza Strip, more than 44,000 people have been killed and more than 104,000 wounded in the 13-month war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.