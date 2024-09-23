ETV Bharat / international

Israel Launches Dozens Of Airstrikes On Lebanon

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Kfar Rouman village, as seen from Marjayoun town, south Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Israel's air force carried out dozens of airstrikes early Monday on Lebanon, state media and the Israeli military said. Residents of different villages in southern Lebanon posted photos on social media that they said showed their towns being struck. The state-run National News Agency also reported airstrikes in different areas.

Lebanon's official National News Agency said "enemy warplanes launched... more than 80 airstrikes in half an hour", targeting areas in south Lebanon, at the same time as "intense raids in the Bekaa" Valley area in east Lebanon.

The Israeli military's Arab-language spokesperson said Israel's air force was attacking targets related to Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group. The spokesman said more details would be released later. The wave of airstrikes came after a tense day in which Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets into northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa. Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes as well.

Hezbollah's rocket attack came after an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb on Friday killed a top Hezbollah military commander and more than a dozen Hezbollah members, along with dozens of civilians including women and children.

Last week, thousands of communications devices, used mainly by Hezbollah members, exploded in different parts of Lebanon, killing 39 people and wounding nearly 3,000. Lebanon blamed the attacks on Israel, but Israel did not confirm or deny its responsibility.

Here’s the latest in Israel's war on Gaza:

Australia announces more aid for Gaza

Australia has announced it will provide an additional 10 million Australian dollars ($6.8 million) in aid to Gaza, bringing the total since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7 last year to AU$82.5 million ($56.2 million).

A government statement said on Monday the new money would focus on women and children. It would be provided through the United Nations Population Fund, a sexual and reproductive health agency, and the U.N. agency responsible for aiding children, UNICEF.

“Australia continues to push for safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian assistance to people in desperate need, and for all aid workers to be protected,” the statement said.