ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Airstrike Kills At Least 20 People Including School Children In Central Gaza

Israel's bombardment and its ground invasion of Gaza have killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

Israeli Airstrike Kills At Least 20 People Including School Children In Central Gaza
Representational image. (AFP)

Deir Al-balah (Gaza Strip): An Israeli airstrike has killed at least 20 people including children at a school-turned-shelter in central Gaza, according to local hospitals. The Sunday night's strike also killed two women in Nuseirat. The school was sheltering some of the many Palestinians displaced by the yearlong war in Gaza.

The bodies were taken to Al-Awda hospital in Nuseirat and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah. Israel's bombardment and its ground invasion of Gaza have killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn't distinguish between militants or civilians.

Paramedics said the rescue team recovered 20 bodies and injured people, including children and women, and transported them to hospitals in central Gaza.

Deir Al-balah (Gaza Strip): An Israeli airstrike has killed at least 20 people including children at a school-turned-shelter in central Gaza, according to local hospitals. The Sunday night's strike also killed two women in Nuseirat. The school was sheltering some of the many Palestinians displaced by the yearlong war in Gaza.

The bodies were taken to Al-Awda hospital in Nuseirat and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah. Israel's bombardment and its ground invasion of Gaza have killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn't distinguish between militants or civilians.

Paramedics said the rescue team recovered 20 bodies and injured people, including children and women, and transported them to hospitals in central Gaza.

Last Updated : 3 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GAZAISRAELS GAZA SCHOOL STRIKE KILLS 20

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.