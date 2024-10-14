Israeli Airstrike Kills At Least 20 People Including School Children In Central Gaza

Deir Al-balah (Gaza Strip): An Israeli airstrike has killed at least 20 people including children at a school-turned-shelter in central Gaza, according to local hospitals. The Sunday night's strike also killed two women in Nuseirat. The school was sheltering some of the many Palestinians displaced by the yearlong war in Gaza.



The bodies were taken to Al-Awda hospital in Nuseirat and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al Balah. Israel's bombardment and its ground invasion of Gaza have killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn't distinguish between militants or civilians.

Paramedics said the rescue team recovered 20 bodies and injured people, including children and women, and transported them to hospitals in central Gaza.