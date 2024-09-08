ETV Bharat / international

Israeli Airstrike Kills 2 Islamic Jihad Commanders In Gaza

Jerusalem: Two battalion commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement were killed in a recent Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The IDF said on Saturday that Israeli aircraft on Thursday carried out a "precise strike" on a command and control centre in the city of Deir al-Balah used by Hamas and PIJ militants, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack killed "a number of" militants, including Abdallah Khatib, commander of the PIJ's Southern Deir al-Balah Battalion, who commanded the battalion's operations in the October 7 attacks in southern Israel, according to the statement.

The IDF also reported that Hatem Abu Aljidian, commander of the PIJ's Eastern Deir al-Balah Battalion who was involved in planning attacks against Israeli forces during the conflict, was also killed in the strike.Abu Aljidian also advanced numerous attacks against troops amid the ongoing fighting.

To mitigate harm to civilians in the strike, the IDF said it carried out "many steps," including using precision munitions, aerial surveillance, and other intelligence.