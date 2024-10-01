ETV Bharat / international

Israel Widens Attack in Lebanon, How Will It Impact India?

Smoke seeps out from building rubble at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike on the Laylaki neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 1, 2024. ( AFP )

New Delhi: As tension escalates in West Asia and with the new phase of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the international community is now at a critical juncture as geopolitical challenges loom large.

Israel has continued bombing Hezbollah targets even after the elimination of the Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. Israel has clearly said that it will not stop the attack and will destroy any country that attacks Israel's interests.

This conflict that started between Israel and Hamas has reached Lebanon and the possibility of Iran's involvement in it has also increased. What effect will this have on India and its people?

Experts view

Meena Singh Roy, former Fellow & Head West Asia and Eurasia Centre, MP-IDSA, said, "I believe the current concern is that Iran may potentially become involved in the conflicts in the region. There seems to be a reluctance for conflict from both the main players and regional countries, but caution is necessary when considering Iran's position. Israel holds significant military power and receives support from the United States".

"It's unlikely that anyone other than the United States can exert enough pressure on Israel to facilitate a resolution and de-escalation. Prime Minister Netanyahu might view this as an opportunity to weaken Hezbollah, a significant threat to Israel's security. Therefore, India's primary concern is the escalation of the conflict", added Roy.

"In terms of India's interests, stability in West Asia is crucial for energy security and the well-being of Indian citizens working in the region, especially in the Gulf. The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah is not expected to have a direct impact on India's economy or its citizens in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. However, the situation in Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, and Yemen may have different implications", further said Dr Sima Baidya, Assistant Professor, Centre for West Asian studies, JNU.

She added, "I don't foresee a war in West Asia. Despite India's positive relations with Israel and its historical ties with Iran, the aggressive actions of Israel and the lack of diplomacy are concerning. On the other hand, despite numerous provocations, Iran has not taken any significant actions, which has further escalated the situation".

"Iran has a strong ideological and practical connection with Hezbollah and other groups. While this does not directly impact India, it is a global concern. India maintains a neutral position, neither mediating nor taking sides against Israel or Iran. India always advocates for peace, making the conflict a major concern not only for India but also for the global community", said Baidya.

When asked if the conflict would impact Indian economy and people living abroad, Meena Singh Roy further said, "If the conflict escalates, it could pose a significant risk to Indians living in the Gulf. The situation is unpredictable, but I hope that it does not lead to a major regional war. Nobody desires that outcome".