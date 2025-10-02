ETV Bharat / international

Israel To Deport Intercepted Gaza Flotilla Activists

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (R) is seen on board of a vessel of a civilian flotilla, carrying pro-Palestinian activists, and humanitarian aid and aiming to break the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, remains moored at Barcelona port on September 1, 2025, after being forced to return due to bad weather. ( AFP )

Jerusalem: Israel said on Thursday it will deport to Europe pro-Palestinian activists on an aid flotilla headed towards Gaza as the Israeli navy intercepted vessel after vessel in the Mediterranean. The Global Sumud Flotilla of around 45 vessels began its voyage to Gaza last month, with politicians and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg aiming to break Israel's siege of the Palestinian territory, where the United Nations says famine has set in.

The Israeli navy began intercepting vessels on Wednesday after warning the activists against entering waters it says fall under its blockade, with Thunberg's ship among those stopped from going further. By Thursday, of the roughly 45 ships, more than 30 had been intercepted or were assumed to have been intercepted, according to the flotilla's tracking system.

"Hamas-Sumud passengers on their yachts are making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin. The passengers are safe and in good health," the foreign ministry said on X, posting photos of Thunberg and other activists aboard a boat.

Flotilla spokesman Saif Abukeshek said the vessels that had not been intercepted were determined to continue. "They are determined. They are motivated, and they are doing everything within their hands to be able to break the siege by this early morning," he said.

In a statement, the flotilla organisers branded the interceptions as "illegal" since they were traversing international waters. "Beyond the confirmed interceptions, live streams and communications with several other vessels have been lost," the statement added.

'Piracy'

Israel's foreign ministry said the intercepted activists were being transferred to an Israeli port. It posted footage of the 22-year-old Thunberg retrieving her belongings, adding: "Greta and her friends are safe and healthy."

Hamas, whose October 7, 2023 attack on Israel sparked the war in Gaza, condemned the interception of the flotilla as a "crime of piracy and maritime terrorism". With the war in Gaza dragging on, solidarity with the Palestinians has grown globally, with activists and increasingly governments criticising Israel for its actions.

Spain and Italy, which both sent naval escorts to protect its citizens on board the flotilla, had urged the activists to halt before entering Israel's declared exclusion zone off Gaza, saying they would not be allowed to pass that mark.

After a 10-day stop in Tunisia, where organisers reported two drone attacks, the flotilla resumed its journey on September 15. One of its main ships, the Alma, was "aggressively circled by an Israeli warship", the group said, before another vessel, the Sirius, was subjected to "similar harassing manoeuvres".