Day After US Enters War, Israel Intensifies Attacks Against Iran; Strikes Fordow Routes, IRGC Command Centres

This satellite picture by Planet Labs PBC shows Iran's underground nuclear enrichment site at Fordo following U.S. airstrikes targeting the facility, on Sunday, June 22, 2025. ( AP )

Tel Aviv: Israel hit Iranian government targets in Tehran, including a prison and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command centre, on Monday in a series of strikes that followed a salvo of missiles and drones fired by Iran at Israel in the wake of the Trump administration's massive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites the day before.

Iran's underground enrichment site at Fordow, which was one of those hit in Sunday's attack by the U.S. on three nuclear facilities, was also struck again on Monday, Iranian state television reported.

The Israeli Defence Forces also confirmed that they had hit Fordow on Monday. "Earlier today, the IDF struck routes in order to obstruct access to the Fordow enrichment site," the IDF said in a post on X.

Israel's Defense Ministry said it hit targets including the notorious Evin Prison in the Iranian capital and the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards. "The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front," the Ministry said.

Evin prison is known for holding dual nationals and Westerners often used by Iran as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West. Evin also has specialized units for political prisoners and those with Western ties, run by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The facility is the target of both US and European Union sanctions.

Earlier Monday, Iranian Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief of joint staff of armed forces, warned Washington that its strikes had given Iranian forces a "free hand " to "act against U.S. interests and its army." Tens of thousands of American troops are based in the Middle East, many in locations within range of short-range Iranian missiles.

Israel Says Struck Iranian Command Centres

In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said: "A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck command centers and assets belonging to the Internal Security Forces and the IRGC in Tehran, Iran."