Day After US Enters War, Israel Intensifies Attacks Against Iran; Strikes Fordow Routes, IRGC Command Centres

Tel Aviv: Israel hit Iranian government targets in Tehran, including a prison and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command centre, on Monday in a series of strikes that followed a salvo of missiles and drones fired by Iran at Israel in the wake of the Trump administration's massive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites the day before.
Iran's underground enrichment site at Fordow, which was one of those hit in Sunday's attack by the U.S. on three nuclear facilities, was also struck again on Monday, Iranian state television reported.
The Israeli Defence Forces also confirmed that they had hit Fordow on Monday. "Earlier today, the IDF struck routes in order to obstruct access to the Fordow enrichment site," the IDF said in a post on X.
Israel's Defense Ministry said it hit targets including the notorious Evin Prison in the Iranian capital and the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards. "The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front," the Ministry said.
Evin prison is known for holding dual nationals and Westerners often used by Iran as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West. Evin also has specialized units for political prisoners and those with Western ties, run by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The facility is the target of both US and European Union sanctions.
Earlier Monday, Iranian Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief of joint staff of armed forces, warned Washington that its strikes had given Iranian forces a "free hand " to "act against U.S. interests and its army." Tens of thousands of American troops are based in the Middle East, many in locations within range of short-range Iranian missiles.
Israel Says Struck Iranian Command Centres
In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said: "A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck command centers and assets belonging to the Internal Security Forces and the IRGC in Tehran, Iran."
"These forces consist of various corps and command centers, and are responsible, on behalf of the Iranian regime's military, for defending the homeland security, suppressing threats, and maintaining the regime's stability," it added.
As part of the strike, the headquarters of the Basij was targeted, the IDF said. The Basij is one of the IRGC’s central armed bases of power. "Alongside its other fuctions, it is also responsible for enforcing the Islamic law and reporting civilians who violate it to the regime authorities," the IDF added.
Additionally, the Alborz Corps, responsible for the security of several cities in the Tehran District from various threats and for maintaining the regime's stability, was struck, along with the Intelligence and General Security Police under the Internal Security Forces, which also forms part of regime's military forces.
"These command centers have significant military effect and additionally they impact the regime's ability to impose control. Striking these military targets harms the Iranian regime's military capabilities," the IDF said.
Nuclear Fears Mount After US Strikes
In Vienna, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said he expected there to be heavy damage at the Fordow facility already following Sunday's U.S. airstrike there with sophisticated bunker-buster bombs.
"Given the explosive payload utilized ... very significant damage ... is expected to have occurred," said Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
IAEA Director General @RafaelMGrossi addressed the Board of Governors this morning at an emergency meeting regarding the situation in Iran. pic.twitter.com/lqVr07Sqg7— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) June 23, 2025
With the strikes on Sunday on Iranian nuclear sites, the United States inserted itself into Israel's war, prompting fears of a wider regional conflict. Iran said the U.S. had crossed "a very big red line" with its risky gambit to strike the three sites with missiles and 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.
Several Iranian officials, including Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi, have claimed Iran removed nuclear material from targeted sites ahead of time.
Grossi told the IAEA board of governors on Monday that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had informed him on June 13 that Iran would "adopt special measures to protect nuclear equipment and materials."
"I indicated that any transfer of nuclear material from a safeguarded facility to another location in Iran must be declared," Grossi said, without saying whether Iran had responded. (Agency inputs)
