Israel Launches Airstrikes In Lebanon After Hezbollah Chief's Revenge Call

Beirut/Jerusalem: The Israeli military launched heavy bombardment to target Hezbollah sites on Thursday, according to Lebanese military sources. The sudden strikes came just a day after Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, vowed revenge for what he described as a series of unprecedented and deadly attacks against Hezbollah men.

Nasrallah accused Israel of detonating communication devices belonging to Hezbollah operatives across Lebanon which resulted in 37 deaths and nearly 3,000 injuries. Israel pounded sites with rocket launcher consists of a multi-barreled weapon that can fire unguided rockets.

In addition to the launchers, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that it struck “additional terrorist infrastructure sites, consisting of approximately 1000 barrels that were ready to be used in the immediate future to fire toward Israeli territory.”

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said Israel carried out at least 52 strikes in the south of Lebanon between 9 PM and 10 PM local time.

The intense barrage followed attacks earlier in the week attributed by Lebanon and Hezbollah to Israel that blew up Hezbollah radios and pagers, killing 37 people and wounding about 3,000 in Lebanon.