Israel Strikes Gaza As Friends, Family Of Slain Turkish-American Activist Prepare For Funeral

Turkish authorities carry the coffin of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi during a ceremony at Istanbul airport, in Istanbul on Sept 13. ( AP )

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip): Israeli airstrikes hit central and southern Gaza overnight into Saturday, killing at least 14 people as the friends and family members of a Turkish-American activist killed by an Israeli soldier prepared to honour her in a funeral.

The airstrikes in Gaza City hit one home housing 11 people, including three women and four children, and another strike hit a tent in Khan Younis housing Palestinians displaced by the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza's Civil Defence said on Saturday.

They followed airstrikes earlier this week that hit a tent camp on Tuesday and a United Nations school housing displaced people on Wednesday. They hit as a campaign to inoculate children in Gaza against polio drew down and the World Health Organisation said about 560,000 under 10 have recovered from their first dose, seven out of every eight children the campaign aimed to vaccinate.

The second doses are expected to begin later this month as part of an effort to which the WHO said parties had already agreed. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the campaign as a massive success amidst a tragic daily reality of life in a post on X on Friday.

Meanwhile, the body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, the Turkish-American activist killed September 6 by an Israeli soldier, was returned to her hometown late Friday accompanied by a police honour guard, the official Turkish news agency reported.

Draped in a Turkish flag, the coffin carrying her remains was carried from a hearse to a hospital in Didim by six officers in ceremonial uniform. Her funeral is due to be held in the coastal town in western Turkiye later Saturday.