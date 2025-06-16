Israel Strike Cuts Off Iran's State TV During Live Broadcast As Studio Fills With Dust

Tehran: Iran’s state-run news agency on Monday said that its government television station abruptly stopped a live broadcast after Israeli strike. During a live broadcast, the sound of an explosion could be heard as a the news presenter hurried off camera amid dust and debris wafting in the air.

Israel had issued a warning the evacuate the area of Iran’s capital where the TV studios are located an hour earlier, ahead of impending Israeli strikes. Shortly before dawn on Monday, Iran had fired a new wave of missiles on Israel, triggering air raid sirens across the country as emergency services reported at least eight killed and dozens more wounded

It's the fourth day of a conflict between the two regional foes which began when Israel attacked Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program. The tit-for-tat attacks between Israel and Iran escalated over the weekend, raising fears of a wider, more dangerous regional war.

During a live broadcast, an Iranian state television reporter said the studio was filling with dust after “the sound of aggression against the homeland, the sound of aggression against truth and righteousness.”

Suddenly, an explosion occurred, cutting out the screen behind her as she hurried off camera amid dust and debris wafting in the air, and sounds of “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest) were heard from off-screen. The broadcast quickly switched to pre-recorded programs.

US warships help shoot down Iranian missiles

Two American warships, the USS The Sullivans and the USS Arleigh Burke, were used to shoot down Iranian ballistic missiles over the weekend, according to a US official.

The Sullivans and the USS Thomas Hudner are currently in the Mediterranean, while the Arleigh Burke has moved away from the area. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier is in the Arabian Sea with the four warships in its strike group. They are not participating in the defense of Israel.

The USS Nimitz has been long scheduled to take over for the Carl Vinson and is heading west from the Indo-Pacific region. The official said it is slated to arrive in the region by the end of the month, and the two carriers would likely overlap in the Middle East at least for a short time before the Vinson heads home to San Diego.