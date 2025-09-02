Israel Starts Calling Up Reservists As It Pushes Into Initial Stages Of Gaza City Offensive

ETV Bharat / international

Deir Al-Balah: Israel began mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists on Tuesday as part of its plan to widen its offensive in Gaza City, which has sparked opposition domestically and condemnation abroad.

The beginning of September call-up, announced last month, comes as ground and air forces press forward and pursue more targets in northern and central Gaza, striking parts of Zeitoun and Shijaiyah — two western Gaza City neighbourhoods that Israeli forces have repeatedly invaded during the 23-month war against Hamas militants.

Zeitoun, once Gaza City’s largest neighbourhood with markets, schools and clinics, has been transformed over the past month, with streets being emptied and buildings reduced to rubble as it becomes what Israel's military last week called a “dangerous combat zone.”

Gaza City is Hamas’ political and military stronghold and, according to Israel, still home to a vast tunnel network despite multiple incursions throughout the war. It is also one of the last refuges in the northern strip, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are sheltering, facing twin threats of combat and famine.

The reservist call-up will be gradual and include 60,000, Israel's military said last month. It will also extend the service of an additional 20,000 already on active duty.