Israel Slams Pakistan At UNSC, Says 'Cannot Change Fact That Bin Laden Was Killed On Your Territory'

United Nations: Pakistan cannot change the fact that Al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden was sheltered and killed on its soil, Israel has said, as it lashed out at Islamabad in the UN Security Council for its "double standards".

"When bin Laden was eliminated in Pakistan," Israel’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Danny Danon said, pointing his hand towards Pakistan's UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, “the question asked was not 'why target a terrorist on foreign soil'?"

"No one asked that question. The question was, 'Why was a terrorist given shelter at all?' The same question must be asked today. There was no immunity for bin Laden, and there can be no immunity for Hamas,” Danon said. The sharp exchange between the envoys of Israel and Pakistan came on Thursday at a Security Council meeting held to discuss the Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital of Doha.

In his remarks, Ahmad strongly condemned what he called Israel’s “illegal and unprovoked aggression” against Qatar, terming it part of a "broader and consistent pattern of aggression" that undermines regional peace.

The Pakistani envoy accused Israel of repeatedly violating international law through "brutal" military actions in Gaza, and repeated cross-border strikes in Syria, Lebanon, Iran and Yemen.

The UNSC meeting took place on the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, orchestrated by bin Laden. Danon said "that tragic day (9/11), like October 7 for Israel, was a day of fire and blood".

He recalled that in the days following the 9/11 attacks, the Security Council had adopted a resolution, which stated that no nation may harbour terrorists, nor fund them and give them haven.