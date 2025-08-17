ETV Bharat / international

Israel Says Struck Huthi 'Energy Infrastructure Site' In Yemen

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a "March for Gaza" in New York on August 16, 2025. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Israel's military said Sunday it struck an "energy infrastructure site" in Yemen used by the Huthi rebels, the latest action against the Iran-backed group which has launched attacks at Israel throughout the Gaza war.

A military statement said Israeli forces "struck... deep inside Yemen, targeting an energy infrastructure site that served the Huthi terrorist regime" in the area of Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, without naming the site.

The Huthis' Al-Masirah TV, citing a civil defence source, reported "an aggression targeting the Haziz power plant" south of Sanaa. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Since the October 2023 start of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, the Huthis have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel, claiming to act in solidarity with the Palestinians.