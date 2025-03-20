ETV Bharat / international

Israel Says Killed Hamas's Internal Security Chief In Gaza Strike

Jerusalem: Israel's military said on Thursday it had killed the head of Hamas's internal security agency in an air strike on the Gaza Strip, the latest official targeted in recent days.

Israel resumed its air campaign early Tuesday with a wave of deadly strikes, shattering a relative calm that had pervaded in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory since a ceasefire took hold on January 19.

Israeli forces "in recent days... struck and eliminated the terrorist Rashid Jahjouh, head of the Hamas General Security Service, who assumed his position after the elimination of his predecessor, Sami Oudeh, in July 2024," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.

The internal security agency in Hamas-run Gaza is tasked with "combating espionage and providing information to the political leadership to support planning and decision-making", according to the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance.