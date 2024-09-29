ETV Bharat / international

Israel Says It Struck Dozens Of Houthi Targets In Yemen

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 5 minutes ago

According to Houthi media, the Israeli strikes pounded Hodeida and Rass Issa ports, including two power plants in Hodeida city, which is a stronghold for the Iranian-backed rebels.

Israel Says It Struck Dozens Of Houthi Targets In Yemen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AP)

Jerusalem: Israel’s military says dozens of aircraft have struck Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the militants’ recent attacks on Israel. The military says it targeted power plants and seaport facilities in the city of Hodeida.

The Houthi media office said the Israeli strikes hit the Hodeida and Rass Issa ports along with two power plants in Hodeida city, which is a stronghold for the Iranian-backed rebels. Fire and plumes of smoke could be seen in the air over Hodeida after the strikes.

The group said it had taken precautionary measures and Israel’s strikes would not stop Houthi attacks on shipping routes and on Israel. The Houthis launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport on Saturday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was arriving on a flight from the United States.

Jerusalem: Israel’s military says dozens of aircraft have struck Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the militants’ recent attacks on Israel. The military says it targeted power plants and seaport facilities in the city of Hodeida.

The Houthi media office said the Israeli strikes hit the Hodeida and Rass Issa ports along with two power plants in Hodeida city, which is a stronghold for the Iranian-backed rebels. Fire and plumes of smoke could be seen in the air over Hodeida after the strikes.

The group said it had taken precautionary measures and Israel’s strikes would not stop Houthi attacks on shipping routes and on Israel. The Houthis launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport on Saturday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was arriving on a flight from the United States.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOUTHI TARGETS IN YEMENISRAEL YEMEN HOUTHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.