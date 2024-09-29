Israel Says It Struck Dozens Of Houthi Targets In Yemen

Jerusalem: Israel’s military says dozens of aircraft have struck Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the militants’ recent attacks on Israel. The military says it targeted power plants and seaport facilities in the city of Hodeida.

The Houthi media office said the Israeli strikes hit the Hodeida and Rass Issa ports along with two power plants in Hodeida city, which is a stronghold for the Iranian-backed rebels. Fire and plumes of smoke could be seen in the air over Hodeida after the strikes.

The group said it had taken precautionary measures and Israel’s strikes would not stop Houthi attacks on shipping routes and on Israel. The Houthis launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport on Saturday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was arriving on a flight from the United States.