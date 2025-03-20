ETV Bharat / international

Israel Says Intercepted Missile From Yemen

In a statement, the Houthis said they targeted Ben Gurion airport with a "hypersonic ballistic missile".

Israel Says Intercepted Missile From Yemen
Houthi supporters chant slogans during an anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen on Monday (AP)
author img

By AFP

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 10:05 AM IST

Jerusalem: Israel said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Thursday, as the Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed to have targeted Ben Gurion International Airport.

"A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted... prior to crossing into Israeli territory," Israel's military said.

Part of Iran's "axis of resistance" against the United States and Israel, the Houthis have been firing on ships in the Red Sea and at Israel since the start of the Gaza war, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.

They had paused their attacks for the duration of an Israel-Hamas ceasefire that began mid-January but resumed launching missiles and drones after the United States carried out deadly strikes on Yemen Saturday.

In a statement, the Houthis said they targeted Ben Gurion airport with a "hypersonic ballistic missile", and again targeted an American aircraft carrier group in the Red Sea.

On Tuesday, the Hamas-allied rebels claimed responsibility for a missile intercepted by Israel and vowed to escalate attacks after massive military operations resumed in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's aerial bombardment, by far the deadliest since the truce took effect, killed more than 400 people, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

The United States, Israel's main backer, has pledged to hit Yemen with lethal and overwhelming force until the Houthis stop their harassment campaign.

Jerusalem: Israel said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Thursday, as the Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed to have targeted Ben Gurion International Airport.

"A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted... prior to crossing into Israeli territory," Israel's military said.

Part of Iran's "axis of resistance" against the United States and Israel, the Houthis have been firing on ships in the Red Sea and at Israel since the start of the Gaza war, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.

They had paused their attacks for the duration of an Israel-Hamas ceasefire that began mid-January but resumed launching missiles and drones after the United States carried out deadly strikes on Yemen Saturday.

In a statement, the Houthis said they targeted Ben Gurion airport with a "hypersonic ballistic missile", and again targeted an American aircraft carrier group in the Red Sea.

On Tuesday, the Hamas-allied rebels claimed responsibility for a missile intercepted by Israel and vowed to escalate attacks after massive military operations resumed in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's aerial bombardment, by far the deadliest since the truce took effect, killed more than 400 people, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

The United States, Israel's main backer, has pledged to hit Yemen with lethal and overwhelming force until the Houthis stop their harassment campaign.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ISRAELWAR ON GAZAHAMASAXIS OF RESISTANCEHOUTHIS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.