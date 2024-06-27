Israel Releases Photos Of Doctor In Islamic Jihad Uniform Following Aid Group's Denials

Tel Aviv(Israel): The Israel Defense Forces released photos of Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket specialist Fadi al-Wadiya wearing the terror group's uniform after Doctors Without Borders confirmed he was a staffer but denied he was a terrorist.

Wadiya was killed in an airstrike in northern Gaza on Tuesday while bicycling to work. "A physical therapist by day and a jihadist saboteur by night," posted the IDF's Arabic spokesperson, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee on X, formerly known as Twitter on Wednesday night.

Adraee said Wadiya had worked for Islamic Jihad for 15 years helping manufacture rockets, adding that he was the terror group's "expert in the fields of electronics and chemistry." Adraee also disclosed that the same year Wadiya joined Doctors Without Borders (MSF), "he tried to leave the Gaza Strip for Iran, accompanied by two other terrorists, in order to engage in terrorism training there."

Adraee added, "No matter how much Doctors Without Borders tries to consider Al-Wadiya an innocent healer who saved lives, he is a dangerous saboteur who once again reminds of the way terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip exploit international relief organizations by describing them as a 'human shield.'"

The Geneva-based medical aid organization denied Wadiya was a terrorist and condemned the airstrike. Terror Groups Penetrated Gaza Medical Sector, "Eighty-five percent of Gaza's hospitals have been used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad for terror according to the military."