ETV Bharat / international

Israel Rejects UN Allegations That Its Forces Have Sexually Abused Detained Palestinians

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks at a conference on a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians at UN headquarters on July 28, 2025 in New York City. The United States dismissed a French-Saudi-sponsored conference at the United Nations on promoting a two-state solution to the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis as a "stunt." The US State Department labeled the three-day event "unproductive and ill-timed," as well as a "publicity stunt" that would make finding peace harder. Ever since the partition of Palestine into Jewish and Arab states in 1947, the United Nations has been inextricably linked to the fate of Palestinians, with the organization meeting this week hoping to revive the two-state solution. ( AFP )

United Nations: The U.N. chief warned Israel that the United Nations has "credible information" of sexual violence and other violations by Israeli forces against detained Palestinians, which Israel's U.N. ambassador dismissed as "baseless accusations."

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to Ambassador Danny Danon that he is "gravely concerned" about reported violations against Palestinians by Israeli military and security forces in several prisons, a detention center and a military base.

Guterres said he was putting Israeli forces on notice that they could be listed as abusers in his next report on sexual violence in conflict "due to significant concerns of patterns of certain forms of sexual violence that have been consistently documented by the United Nations."

Danon, who circulated the letter and his response Tuesday, said the allegations "are steeped in biased publications." "The U.N. must focus on the shocking war crimes and sexual violence of Hamas and the release of all hostages," he said.

Danon was referring to the militant group's surprise attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, where some 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage. Israeli authorities said women were raped and sexually abused.

The Hamas attack triggered the ongoing war in Gaza, which has killed more than 61,400 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not say how many were fighters or civilians but that about half were women and children. Danon stressed that "Israel will not shy away from protecting its citizens and will continue to act in accordance with international law."