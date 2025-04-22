ETV Bharat / international

Israel 'Deeply Saddened' By Terror Attack On Tourists In JK: Foreign Minister Sa'ar

Israel condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and said that it stands with India to fight against terror.

Security personnel rush to the spot after terrorists attacked a group of tourists at Pahalgam (PTI)
By PTI

Published : April 22, 2025 at 8:42 PM IST

Jerusalem: Israel on Tuesday said it was "deeply saddened" by the terror attack on tourists in Jammu & Kashmir, saying it stands united with India in the fight against terror. In a post on X, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also said that his thoughts are with the victims and their families.

"Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror," he said.

Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town. The death toll could be more than 20, a high-ranking Indian official indicated without getting into details.

The attack came during US Vice President J D Vance's maiden visit to India.

