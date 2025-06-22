ETV Bharat / international

Israel-Iran War: Financial Impact Of Continuous Strikes On Both Nations

File photo of smoke rising from a building of the Soroka hospital complex after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran in Beersheba, Israel ( AP )

Hyderabad: The ongoing war between Iran and Israel is already taking a huge financial toll on both the countries. While Israel is relentlessly bombing key military and Iranian nuclear assets with jets and drones, Iran is retaliating with missiles.

The continuous strikes are already proving costly for them and if the situation persist then it will cripple their economies and missile programmes badly.

For instance, Israel is spending around $725 per day on the military strikes and rebuilding the damage may cost $ 400 million, experts said. Coming to Iran, the crude and condensate oil exports have already halved for the country.

In Israel, so far, 24 people have been killed and hundreds others wounded due to Iranian missile strikes while Iran says that over 400 have been killed and at least 3,056 others injured in the conflict.

Possible financial implication on Israel:

According to Zvi Eckstein, head of the Aaron Institute for Economic Policy, a one-month war with Iran could cost Israel around $12 billion.