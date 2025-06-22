Israel-Iran War: Financial Impact Of Continuous Strikes On Both Nations

Hyderabad: The ongoing war between Iran and Israel is already taking a huge financial toll on both the countries. While Israel is relentlessly bombing key military and Iranian nuclear assets with jets and drones, Iran is retaliating with missiles.
The continuous strikes are already proving costly for them and if the situation persist then it will cripple their economies and missile programmes badly.
For instance, Israel is spending around $725 per day on the military strikes and rebuilding the damage may cost $ 400 million, experts said. Coming to Iran, the crude and condensate oil exports have already halved for the country.
In Israel, so far, 24 people have been killed and hundreds others wounded due to Iranian missile strikes while Iran says that over 400 have been killed and at least 3,056 others injured in the conflict.
Possible financial implication on Israel:
According to Zvi Eckstein, head of the Aaron Institute for Economic Policy, a one-month war with Iran could cost Israel around $12 billion.
The first two days of the war alone, Israel spent around USD 1.45 billion, which is more than Rs. 12,000 crore. This includes the cost of both attacks and defence efforts.
Experts estimate that rebuilding damage caused by Iranian missile strikes could alone cost Israel at least $400 million.
Expenses incurred by Israel:
- Israel is spending approximately 2.75 billion shekels, or $725 million, each day on direct military operations in the Iran conflict.
- Just jet fuel and armaments are costing the country about $300 million per day, according to government economic advisers.
- Cost of Air Defence Systems of Israel - Israel is dealing with barrage of missiles launched at it by Iran. According to Wall Street Journal report, the daily military expenditure could run as high as $200 million just for missile interceptions.
- Systems like David’s Sling and Arrow 3—each interception cost between $700,000 and $4 million.
- Deploying Israeli F-35s over 1,000 miles to hit targets in Iran costs approximately $10,000 per hour per jet.
Iran's economic situation:
According to data from the analytics firm Kpler, the total Iranian crude and condensate oil exports are forecast to reach 102,000 barrels per day (bpd) as on June 15. That’s less than half the 242,000 bpd it was averaging in exports in 2025.
Iran has partially suspended gas production at the South Pars gasfield in the Gulf after it was hit by Israeli missiles. South Pars, which Iran shares with Qatar, is the world’s biggest gasfield. It produces about 80 percent of Iran’s total gas output.