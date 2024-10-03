Israel-Iran War: Prez Pezeshkian Says His Country Doesn't Seek War But Ready To Respond

Doha/Beirut: A day after Israel threatened retaliation against Iran after it rained the Jewish country with ballistic missiles, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his country does not seek war, but will respond if Israel acts against the country.

Pezeshkian made the remarks here on Wednesday following his meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during his official two-day visit, which aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and regional cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Iranian media, before his departure, Pezeshkian stated: "We will pursue two goals in this trip. The first is to engage in dialogue with the Qatari government on cooperation agreements.Secondly, "we will address the critical regional situation, including Israel's violations of international law and the targeting of innocent civilians," Pezeshkian said.

"If the Zionist regime does not stop its crimes, it will face harsher reactions."Pezeshkian is also scheduled to attend the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit, which will be held here on Thursday.

Israel launched an airstrike early Thursday morning targeting the Health Authority Center affiliated with Hezbollah in the al-Bachoura area, central Beirut, causing a massive fire, local media reported. TV footage showed heavy black smoke rising from the building.

The airstrike also led to significant damage to nearby houses and parked vehicles. Ambulances and civil defence teams have rushed to the area for rescue, Xinhua news agency reported. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, at least 5 people were killed in the airstrike in the al-Bachoura area. Shortly before the strike in central Beirut, Israel launched three strong airstrikes on the Haret Hreik area in Beirut's southern suburbs, Al Jadeed TV channel reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the ongoing war between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in southern Lebanon mounted to eight. The deaths followed an earlier announcement of the first Israeli combat death in Lebanon since the start of the incursion — a 22-year-old captain in a commando brigade. Another seven troops were wounded.

Together, the deaths announced on the eve of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, were some of the biggest casualties sustained by Israeli forces in months.

The Middle East moved closer to a long-feared regional war Wednesday, a day after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel and Israel said it began limited ground incursions into Lebanon targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia. Israel said it intercepted many of the missiles, and officials in Washington said U.S. destroyers assisted in Israel's defence.



Iran said most of its missiles hit their targets. There have been no reports of casualties. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed late Tuesday to retaliate against Iran, which he said “made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it.” An Iranian commander threatened wider strikes on infrastructure if Israel retaliates. (With agency inputs)