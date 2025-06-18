ETV Bharat / international

Over 600 Dead In Israel-Iran Conflict; Neither Side Backing Down; Tehran Warns US Intervention Would Risk 'All-Out War'

People take shelter in an underground metro station as a precaution against possible Iran missile attacks, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. ( AP )

Dubai: Israeli warplanes pounded Iran's capital overnight and into Wednesday, hitting a facility used to make uranium centrifuges and another that made missile components, the Israeli military said. It said it intercepted 10 missiles overnight as Iran's retaliatory barrages diminish. Iran, meanwhile, warned that any U.S. intervention in the conflict would risk “all-out war in the region.”

Israel is carrying out blistering attacks on Iran's nuclear program and military sites that began with a surprise bombardment on Friday. A Washington-based Iranian human rights group said at least 585 people, including 239 civilians, have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded.

Shops have been closed across Iran's capital, Tehran, including in its famed Grand Bazaar, as people wait in gas lines and pack roads leading out of the city to escape the onslaught.

Iran has fired some 400 missiles and hundreds of drones in retaliatory strikes that have killed at least 24 people in Israel and wounded hundreds. Some have hit apartment buildings in central Israel, causing heavy damage, and air raid sirens have repeatedly forced Israelis to run for shelter.

Iran has fired fewer missiles in each of its barrages, with just a handful launched on Wednesday. It has not explained the decline, but it comes after Israel targeted many Iranian launchers.

All eyes are on Washington, where President Donald Trump initially distanced himself from the Israeli attacks but has hinted at greater U.S. involvement, saying he wants something “much bigger” than a ceasefire. The U.S. has also sent more warplanes to the region.

Esmail Baghaei, a spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with Al Jazeera English that "any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region.”

Casualties mount in Iran

The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists said it had identified 239 of those killed in Israeli strikes as civilians and 126 as security personnel.

The group, which also provided detailed casualty figures during 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, crosschecks local reports against a network of sources it has developed in the country. Iran has not been publishing regular death tolls during the conflict and has minimized casualties in the past. Its last update, issued Monday, put the death toll at 224 people killed and 1,277 others wounded.

A major explosion could be heard around 5 a.m. in Tehran Wednesday morning, following other explosions that boomed earlier in the predawn darkness. Authorities in Iran offered no acknowledgement of the attacks, which has become increasingly common as the Israeli airstrikes have intensified. At least one strike appeared to target Tehran’s eastern neighborhood of Hakimiyeh, where the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has an academy.

No signs of backing down