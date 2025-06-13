ETV Bharat / international

Israel's Attack On Iran Was Years In The Making. How Did They Get Here?

Firefighters work the scene of an explosion at a residence compound in northern Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. ( AP )

Tel Aviv: Israel's massive strike on Iran on Friday morning came after decades of mutual hostility and a long-running shadow war of covert strikes and sabotage.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long identified Iran as its greatest threat, citing the country's nuclear program, its hostile rhetoric and support for anti-Israel militant groups across the region. Iran has championed the Palestinian cause and portrayed Israel as a malicious Western encroachment on the Middle East.

The latest escalation was set in motion by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which sparked a crushing Israeli response and eventually drew in Iran's other allies, who were in turn crippled by successive waves of Israeli strikes, leaving Iran largely alone in facing Friday's onslaught.

Why are Israel and Iran enemies?

Following Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, the country's leadership immediately identified the U.S., Britain and Israel as its main enemies because of their ties to Iran's deposed monarch and the long history of Western colonialism and military interventions in the Middle East.

Over the past two decades, Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons and is believed to have carried out numerous covert attacks on its nuclear program, including cyberattacks and the killing of Iranian nuclear scientists — while rarely acknowledging such operations.

Iran insists its nuclear program is entirely peaceful, but the U.N. atomic watchdog agency has warned that Tehran has enough uranium enriched to near-weapons-grade levels to make "several" nuclear bombs if it chooses to.

The International Atomic Energy Agency and Western nations assess Iran had an organized nuclear weapons program until 2003. Iran insists its program is peaceful while still enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels.

Israel sees a nuclear-armed Iran as an existential threat and had long aspired to breaking up Iran's regional network of allies — including Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, and the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, who was overthrown in December.

"For decades, the tyrants of Tehran have brazenly, openly called for Israel's destruction," Netanyahu said Friday. "They backed up their genocidal rhetoric with a program to develop nuclear weapons."

Iran's Axis of Resistance has been weakened

Over the past four decades, Iran built up a network of militant proxy groups it called the " Axis of Resistance " that wielded significant power across the region in recent years but has suffered major setbacks since the Oct. 7 attack.