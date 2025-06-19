Israel-Iran Conflict: Brief History Of US Intervention In Middle East

Hyderabad: Amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, US President Donald Trump held a Situation Room meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation. Trump earlier told that his patience with Tehran has run out and hinted that he has yet not taken a decision on involvement of the US.

The conflict between the two nations entered the eighth day while Israel claimed hitting military targets in Tehran and Iran said it is aiming ballistic missile at the former. Israeli's ambassador to US has stressed that Israel should do away with Iran's ability to produce nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. In a national address, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has clarified that the country will bot surrender and warned of 'irreparable damage' if US military intervenes.

Meanwhile US officials signalled that the next 24 to 48 hours would be critical in determining whether a diplomatic solution with Iran is possible or if the President might resort to military action.

Brief history of regimes of Middle East: According to the Council on Foreign Relations, The Middle East, sometimes referred to as the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is home to great historical civilizations. Empires expanded across the region and in the twelfth century, Muslim empires controlled territory spanning from modern-day Iran to Spain. During the thirteenth century, an ethnically Turkish tribe began a campaign of conquests that gave rise to the Ottoman Empire. For centuries, the Ottomans controlled almost the entire Middle East and parts of North Africa— territory as far as the gates of Vienna in central Europe.

The region has also long been shaped by foreign influence. Its modern borders began to take shape in the early twentieth century after the Ottoman Empire collapsed. While vast empires no longer rule over the region, both international and regional competition among powers continues to define the Middle East’s modern history.

US-Pre Dominance of Middle East: The World Council organisation, American domination of the Middle East is a distinctly post-World War II phenomenon. Prior to WWII, the US was mostly an outsider; the European colonial powers dominated the Middle East. America’s involvement in the Middle East escalated in tandem with the Cold War. Due to its oil reserves and central location, the Middle East quickly became a primary battlefield in the global struggle between the United States and the Soviet Union.

For more than half a century, the United States played a prominent role in the Middle East. It has imparted political, military and economic influence to advance its foreign policy priorities in the region. These have included defending Israel, ensuring the free flow of oil, and limiting the influence of the Soviet Union (during the Cold War).

Presence of US Defence Force in Middle East: According to Council on Foreign Relations, as of October 2024, US defence officials said there were some 40,000 service members in the Middle East, many on ships at sea in the region. In total, the United States has military facilities across at least nineteen sites—eight of them considered to be permanent by many regional analysts—in countries including Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates. The US military also uses large bases in Djibouti and Turkey, which are part of other regional commands but often contribute significantly to U.S. operations in the Middle East.

History of US Interventions in Middle East: