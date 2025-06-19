Israel-Iran Conflict: Brief History Of US Intervention In Middle East

Hyderabad: Amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, US President Donald Trump held a Situation Room meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation. Trump earlier told that his patience with Tehran has run out and hinted that he has yet not taken a decision on involvement of the US.
The conflict between the two nations entered the eighth day while Israel claimed hitting military targets in Tehran and Iran said it is aiming ballistic missile at the former. Israeli's ambassador to US has stressed that Israel should do away with Iran's ability to produce nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. In a national address, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has clarified that the country will bot surrender and warned of 'irreparable damage' if US military intervenes.
Meanwhile US officials signalled that the next 24 to 48 hours would be critical in determining whether a diplomatic solution with Iran is possible or if the President might resort to military action.
Brief history of regimes of Middle East: According to the Council on Foreign Relations, The Middle East, sometimes referred to as the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is home to great historical civilizations. Empires expanded across the region and in the twelfth century, Muslim empires controlled territory spanning from modern-day Iran to Spain. During the thirteenth century, an ethnically Turkish tribe began a campaign of conquests that gave rise to the Ottoman Empire. For centuries, the Ottomans controlled almost the entire Middle East and parts of North Africa— territory as far as the gates of Vienna in central Europe.
The region has also long been shaped by foreign influence. Its modern borders began to take shape in the early twentieth century after the Ottoman Empire collapsed. While vast empires no longer rule over the region, both international and regional competition among powers continues to define the Middle East’s modern history.
US-Pre Dominance of Middle East: The World Council organisation, American domination of the Middle East is a distinctly post-World War II phenomenon. Prior to WWII, the US was mostly an outsider; the European colonial powers dominated the Middle East. America’s involvement in the Middle East escalated in tandem with the Cold War. Due to its oil reserves and central location, the Middle East quickly became a primary battlefield in the global struggle between the United States and the Soviet Union.
For more than half a century, the United States played a prominent role in the Middle East. It has imparted political, military and economic influence to advance its foreign policy priorities in the region. These have included defending Israel, ensuring the free flow of oil, and limiting the influence of the Soviet Union (during the Cold War).
Presence of US Defence Force in Middle East: According to Council on Foreign Relations, as of October 2024, US defence officials said there were some 40,000 service members in the Middle East, many on ships at sea in the region. In total, the United States has military facilities across at least nineteen sites—eight of them considered to be permanent by many regional analysts—in countries including Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates. The US military also uses large bases in Djibouti and Turkey, which are part of other regional commands but often contribute significantly to U.S. operations in the Middle East.
History of US Interventions in Middle East:
- 1947: US RECOGNITION OF ISRAEL: President Harry Truman endorsed the 1947 UN Partition Plan for Palestine to create an Arab state and a Jewish state and, despite opposition from within the administration, recognized the State of Israel on May 14, 1948.
- 1949: COUP IN SYRIA: CIA backs military coup in Syria, ousting elected government.
- 1953:OVERTHROWING OF DEMOCRATICALLY ELECTED IRANIAN GOVERNMENT: CIA overthrows democratically elected Iranian government, placing the Shah in power. In 1951, Iranian parliament had nationalised the British Anglo-Iranian oil company. This popular move was spearheaded by the reformer, Mossadegh, who was elected prime minister shortly after. Britain and the US organise ruthless economic blockade. Shortly before the coup, the Communist Party calls a 100,000 strong demonstration to protest the US and the Shah. Nine hours of street fighting finally quells popular rebellion against the coup.
- 1954: PRIVATISATION OF IRANIAN OIL: Iranian oil re-privatised, with US and Britain in control. Popular opposition compels the Shah to rule through a reign of terror unrivalled in the region. US helps fund huge military and police build-up, and trains Savak, the notorious secret police. Amnesty International would write in 1976 that Iran had the “highest rate of death penalties in the world, no valid system of civilian courts and a history of torture which is beyond belief. No country in the world has a worse record in human rights than Iran.”
- 1957-58: Syria and Egypt take steps toward a merger, reflecting revolutionary yearning of the Arab masses to unite against Western imperialism. The US Sixth Fleet is dispatched, and huge arms shipments are delivered to US client regimes. Syria and Egypt claim to uncover “at least eight separate conspiracies to overthrow one or the other government, to assassinate Nasser, and/or prevent the merger of the two countries.” Independent evidence detailing several of these failed plots subsequently emerges.
- 1958: IRAQ AND LEBANON: Two weeks after 1958 Egypt/Syria merger, the US establishes “Baghdad Pact,” uniting monarchies and puppet regimes against threat of Nasserism and growing Soviet influence. Mass rioting erupts throughout the region. Iraqi troops are ordered into Jordan to put down unrest. Under popular pressure, the army mutinies and instead marches on the royal palace. The hated King, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister are lynched. The next day, US Marines land in Lebanon and British troops are dispatched to Jordan. A virtual civil war erupts as 14,000 US troops enter Lebanon at the invitation of the unpopular, CIA-backed government of Chamoun. Lebanese forces manage to put down the rebellion after months of urban clashes. President Eisenhower would later write: “This somber turn of events could, without a vigorous response on our part, result in the complete elimination of Western influence in the Middle East.”
- 1967: SIX DAY WAR: President Lyndon Johnson viewed Israel as a strategic asset and sent it advanced offensive weapons. Johnson supported Israel’s attack on Egypt, Syria and Jordan in the June 1967 war, when Israel first occupied the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
- 1963: COUP IN IRAQ: Right wing of Iraq’s Ba’ath party leads successful coup with US support, after unsuccessful US assassination attempt against Iraqi leader, Abdul Karim Qassim. The CIA provides Ba’ath party with names of Iraqi communists to murder, and the Communist Party is ruthlessly slaughtered.
- 1973: YOM KIPPUR WAR: In October 1973, Egypt and Syria prepared to attack Israel once again, this time in a bid to reclaim territory lost during the Six Day War. The Arab armies surprised Israel by invading on Yom Kippur, the holiest Jewish day. Though the Soviet-armed Arab coalition initially breached Israel’s defenses, Israel—with U.S. military aid—eventually managed to counter the Egyptian and Syrian armies. With fighting reaching a fever pitch, the United States and Soviet Union resolved to de-escalate the situation. The armies signed a ceasefire agreement.
- 1973-75: INTERVENING IN IRAQ: To destabilise Iraq during a border dispute with Iran, US supports Kurdish rebels with $16 million in arms, promising to back them in their struggle for autonomy. When Iran and Iraq reach an agreement in 1975 and seal off their border, Iraq proceeds to violently suppress the Kurdish rebellion. US ends support for Kurds and denies them refuge. Henry Kissinger, architect of the ploy, explained, “covert action should not be confused with missionary work.”
- 1979: SUPPORTING SHAH REGIME IN IRAN: Striking oil workers and students in Iran call for ousting the Shah, sparking a revolutionary uprising. US tells Shah it supports him “without reservation” and urges him to violently crush protest, but Shah is overthrown.
- 1980: IRAQ INVADES IRAN: Though antagonistic to both countries, the US intervenes to promote and prolong the conflict, looking to weaken both regimes. US opposes UN resolution condemning Iraq’s invasion, takes Iraq off its list of nations supporting terrorism and allows US arms transfers to Saddam Hussein. US urges Israel to arm Iran, and in 1985 the US secretly provides arms to Iran directly.
- 1982-83: Heavily funded, armed, and backed by the US, Israel invades Lebanon. Over 17,000 civilians are massacred. US blocks several UN resolutions calling for an Israeli withdrawal. In 1983, US troops also land in Lebanon to intervene in the civil war.
- 1984: Iraq uses chemical weapons on Iran; US subsequently restores diplomatic relations with Iraq. A US Defense Intelligence Agency official involved in aiding Iraq later commented that the Pentagon “wasn’t so horrified by Iraq’s use of gas. It was just another way of killing people.”
- 1987: As Iran gets the upper hand in war with Iraq, the US moves to decisively back Iraq. A massive US armada in Persian Gulf ensures arms deliveries to Iraq. When a US gunship shoots down an Iranian civilian airliner, killing 290 passengers, Vice President Bush says, “I will never apologise for America. I don’t care what the facts are.”
- 1985-90: The US showers Iraq with billions in arms, loans, and aid. After Saddam Hussein uses chemical weapons to murder thousands of the Kurdish opposition in Iraq, the Bush administration continues to license the sale of chemical weapons, and blocks UN initiatives to curb their use.
- 1991: OPERATION DESERT STORM: After Iraq invades Kuwait in 1990, US launches 'Operation Desert Storm', the most aggressive, high-tech military campaign in the history of warfare. Dropping more bomb tonnage than in all of Vietnam or World War Two, the 43 day air campaign kills between 100,000 and 200,000 Iraqis and destroys civilian infrastructure. Fearing a popular revolt and the destabilization of the region, the US refuses to aid previously encouraged uprisings by Kurds and Shi’as in the weeks after the war. US denies the rebels access to captured Iraqi weapons, and allows Iraqi helicopters use of “No-fly Zone” airspace to crush the uprising.
- 1993-2001: BILL CLINTON PARTIAL SUCCESS IN ISRAEL AND PALESTINIAN CONFLICT: Besides mediating the 1994 peace treaty between Israel and Jordan, President Bill Clinton’s involvement in the Middle East was bracketed by the short-lived success of the Oslo Accords in August 1993 and the collapse of the Camp David summit in December 2000. The accords ended the first intifada, established Palestinians’ right to self-determination in Gaza and the West Bank, and established the Palestinian Authority. The accords also called on Israel to withdraw from the occupied territories.
- 1998: OPERATION DESERT FOX: Renewed US and British bombing campaign – Operation Desert Fox – against Iraq after it exposes US spies among UN weapons inspectors (later admitted by US officials). The UN pulls out inspectors before bombings, which continue to the present on average every other day.
- 2003 – 2011 : THE UNITED STATES INVADES IRAQ: In 2003, U.S. troops invaded Iraq. The George W Bush administration argued that Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein was hiding weapons of mass destruction and would use them to threaten his neighbours. They also argued Iraq had connections to al-Qaeda, the terrorist group responsible for the 9/11 attacks, although these claims have since been debated and discredited. The Iraqi army was quickly defeated in the war. Saddam was ultimately captured, put on trial, and executed. But the United States failed to find weapons of mass destruction, or to plan for its subsequent occupation of Iraq. Those failures resulted in massive civil unrest, the rise of insurgent militias, and deadly conflict that killed over one hundred thousand civilians. After US forces withdrew from Iraq in 2011, Iran used the ensuing power vacuum to enhance its influence over Iraqi decision-making. Terrorist groups and Iran continue to obstruct the development of a stable Iraq and threaten the security of the country and the region.
- 2011–2013 : THE US INTERVENES IN LIBYA: During the Arab uprising, In Libya, the country’s dictator, Muammar al-Qaddafi, threatened to kill protesters en masse. US President Barack Obama, together led a coalition of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members that aimed to protect Libyan citizens. The coalition’s efforts ultimately enabled rebel forces to capture and kill Qaddafi. This infuriated Russia and China, who criticised the intervention as an overreaching act of interference in a sovereign country.
- 2014 –2018 : UNITED STATES ASSISTANCE TO DEFEAT ISLAMIC STATE : The United States withdrew its forces from Iraq in 2011. In the aftermath, the country was left fractured by sectarian violence. One dominant group emerged: the Islamic State. Originally part of Al Qaeda in Iraq, the Islamic State seized territory in both Iraq and Syria. The group imposed a brutal form of Islamic law in its territory. In response to the Islamic State’s rise, the US began a series of air strikes and also started training and equipping local forces to combat the group. These included the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-Arab militia. In Iraq, state security forces as well as Kurdish forces also fought to retake territory claimed by the Islamic State. In March 2019 after years of intense fighting, the SDF announced the final destruction of the Islamic State.
- 2015 : NUCLEAR DEAL WITH IRAN: The United States has long opposed Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons. It is opposed to the threat an Iranian bomb poses to US ally Israel, and its potential to spur a nuclear arms race in the region. In 2015, Iran was only months away from developing this weapon. The United States, along with five other countries, negotiated and signed a deal with Iran known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in July 2015. The controversial deal lifted international sanctions on Iran in exchange for a 15-year limit on Iran’s nuclear program. Opponents of the deal claimed it did not do enough. In 2018, US President Donald J. Trump withdrew the United States from the JCPOA, reinstating sanctions on Iran. In response, Iran has once again begun producing enriched uranium, which is needed to create an atomic bomb. In 2024, U.S. officials warned that Iran has the capability to produce enough materials for nuclear weapons in a timeframe of about two-weeks—the shortest window, often called “breakout time,” ever acknowledged by the United States.
- 2017: TRUMP DECLARES JERUSALEM AS ISRAEL CAPITAL: President Trump formally recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, reversing nearly seven decades of American foreign policy and setting in motion a plan to move the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to the fiercely contested Holy City.