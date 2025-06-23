Israel-Iran Conflict: A Peek Into Some Key US Military Bases In Middle East

Hyderabad: The ongoing war in the Middle East has been pushed into precipice with the entry of the United States into the Israel-Iran conflict. On Sunday, United States launched three airstrikes on nuclear facilities in Iran's Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan and now Iran has warned of 'severe consequences' for the US.

While Iran mulls its options to answer US attacks, let's take a look at the US military presence across the world, particularly the Middle East.

According to David Vine, professor of political anthropology at the American University in Washington, DC, the US had around 750 bases in at least 80 countries as of July 2021. With 120 active bases, Japan has the highest number of US bases in the world followed by Germany with 119 and South Korea with 73.

Coming to the Middle East, the Council on Foreign Relations has stated that as of June 2025, a US defence official said there were some 40,000 servicemembers in the Middle East, many on ships at sea in the region. The US has military facilities across at least 19 sites—eight of them considered to be permanent by many regional analysts—in countries including Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates. The first US deployment of troops to the Middle East was in July 1958, when combat troops were sent to Beirut during the Lebanon crisis.

Key US Military Bases In The Middle East: