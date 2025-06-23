Israel-Iran Conflict: A Peek Into Some Key US Military Bases In Middle East

Hyderabad: The ongoing war in the Middle East has been pushed into precipice with the entry of the United States into the Israel-Iran conflict. On Sunday, United States launched three airstrikes on nuclear facilities in Iran's Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan and now Iran has warned of 'severe consequences' for the US.
While Iran mulls its options to answer US attacks, let's take a look at the US military presence across the world, particularly the Middle East.
According to David Vine, professor of political anthropology at the American University in Washington, DC, the US had around 750 bases in at least 80 countries as of July 2021. With 120 active bases, Japan has the highest number of US bases in the world followed by Germany with 119 and South Korea with 73.
Coming to the Middle East, the Council on Foreign Relations has stated that as of June 2025, a US defence official said there were some 40,000 servicemembers in the Middle East, many on ships at sea in the region. The US has military facilities across at least 19 sites—eight of them considered to be permanent by many regional analysts—in countries including Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates. The first US deployment of troops to the Middle East was in July 1958, when combat troops were sent to Beirut during the Lebanon crisis.
Key US Military Bases In The Middle East:
- BAHRAIN: It is the headquarters of the US 5th Fleet with 8,300 personnel, is critical to US naval operations, whose area of responsibility includes the Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.
- QATAR: The 24-hectare Al Udeid Air Base, in the desert outside the capital Doha, is the forward headquarters for US Central Command, which directs US military operations in a huge swathe of territory stretching from Egypt in the west to Kazakhstan in the east. The Middle East's largest US base houses around 10,000 troops.
- KUWAIT: Several sprawling military installations include Camp Arifjan, the forward headquarters of US Army Central and the Ali Al Salem Air Base, roughly 40 kilometers from the Iraqi border and known as "The Rock" for its isolated, rugged environment. Camp Buehring was established during the 2003 Iraq War and is a staging post for US Army units deploying into Iraq and Syria, according to the US Army website.
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: The Al Dhafra Air Base, situated south of UAE capital Abu Dhabi and shared with the UAE Air Force, is a critical US Air Force hub that has supported key missions against the Islamic State, as well as reconnaissance deployments across the region, according to the US Air Force Central Command. Dubai's Jebel Ali Port, while not a formal military base, is the US Navy's largest port of call in the Middle East that regularly hosts US aircraft carriers and other vessels.
- IRAQ: The US maintains a presence at Ain Al Asad Air Base in western Anbar province, supporting Iraqi security forces and contributing to the NATO mission, according to the White House. Iranian missile strikes targeted the base in 2020, in retaliation for the US killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. Situated in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of northern Iraq, Erbil Air Base serves as a hub for US and coalition forces conducting training exercises and battle drills. The base supports US military efforts by providing a secure location for training, intelligence sharing and logistical coordination in northern Iraq, according to the congressional report.
- SAUDI ARABIA: US soldiers in Saudi Arabia, which numbered 2,321 in 2024 according to a White House letter, operate in coordination with the Saudi government, providing air and missile defence capabilities and support the operation of US military aircraft. Some are stationed roughly 60 kilometres south of Riyadh, at Prince Sultan Air Base, which supports US Army air defence assets including Patriot missile batteries and Terminal High Altitude Area Defence systems.
- JORDAN: Located in Azraq, 100 kilometres northeast of the capital Amman, the Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base hosts the U.S. Air Forces Central's 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, which engages in missions across the Levant, according to a 2024 report in the library of Congress.
- SYRIA: Al Tanf Garrison, Southern Syria: It is located at the tri-border junction of Syria, Iraq and Jordan. Just 12 miles south of Al Tanf, at Tower 22, three American troops were killed in January 2024 in a drone strike by Iranian proxies. It disrupts Iran's land route to Hezbollah in Lebanon and is a frequent flashpoint in Iran-US tensions.