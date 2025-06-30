ETV Bharat / international

Israel 'Interested' In Normalising Ties With Syria, Lebanon: FM

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that Israel is looking to make peace with Syria and Lebanon while safeguarding Israel's essential and security interests.

Israel 'Interested' In Normalising Ties With Syria, Lebanon: FM
Representational Image (Getty Images)
By AFP

Published : June 30, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST

Jerusalem: Israel is "interested" in striking "peace and normalisation" agreements with its neighbours Lebanon and Syria, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Monday. "Israel is interested in expanding the Abraham Accord circle of peace and normalisation," Saar said at a news conference, referring to US-sponsored agreements signed in 2020 by Israel with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.

"We have an interest in adding countries, Syria and Lebanon, our neighbours, to the circle of peace and normalisation while safeguarding Israel's essential and security interests," he added.

