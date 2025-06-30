Israel 'Interested' In Normalising Ties With Syria, Lebanon: FM

Jerusalem: Israel is "interested" in striking "peace and normalisation" agreements with its neighbours Lebanon and Syria, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Monday. "Israel is interested in expanding the Abraham Accord circle of peace and normalisation," Saar said at a news conference, referring to US-sponsored agreements signed in 2020 by Israel with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.

"We have an interest in adding countries, Syria and Lebanon, our neighbours, to the circle of peace and normalisation while safeguarding Israel's essential and security interests," he added.